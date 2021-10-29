Stock market: global stocks slide amid signs of optimism about global economy





TOKYO – Global stocks were mostly down on Friday despite the latest rally on Wall Street. The French CAC 40 lost 0.4% at the start of the session to 6,774.23, while the German DAX fell 0.8% to 15,575.63. The UK FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 7,218.11. The future for Dow Industrials was down 0.2% to 35,531.00. The future of the S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,563.75. The evolution of the pandemic in the coming months remains a major concern for investors. IHS Markit said in a report that progress in the global rollout of vaccination appeared to be helping contain the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “The current delta wave of COVID-19 has shown a significant drop in new daily cases reported in September and October 2021, although the pandemic still remains a key risk to the near-term economic outlook,” he said. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied after falling in morning trading to end up 0.3% to 28,892.69 as investors mostly took a wait-and-see stance ahead of Sunday’s national parliamentary elections. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed almost continuously for decades, should remain in power. But the opposition is also expected to gain traction amid public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the economy. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.3% to 2,970.68. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 1.4% to 7,323.70. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.7% to 25,377.24, while the Shanghai Composite recovered its earlier losses, rising 0.8% to 3,547.34. The pace of economic growth and the state of the job market are worrying investors as they prepare for the Federal Reserve meeting next week to see how it moves forward with its plans to cut back purchases of ‘bonds and its position on interest rates. Rising energy prices have also raised concerns about the cost to consumers as they pay more to fill gas tanks and heat homes. Crude oil prices in the United States have jumped more than 70% so far this year. Benchmark US crude gained 6 cents to US $ 82.87 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 15 cents to $ 82.81 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 21 cents to $ 84.53 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose from 113.58 yen to 113.68 Japanese yen. The euro cost $ 1.1655, compared to $ 1.1682.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/global-shares-slip-amid-signs-of-optimism-on-global-economy-1.5643477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos