Stock market today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumble after Apple and Amazon woes

The stock market was set to retreat from record highs on Friday as investor sentiment was hit by earnings from Apple and Amazon, which showed how tech giants were pinched by global supply chain disruptions.

Future for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

showed an open 80 points lower, after the index climbed 239 points on Thursday to close at 35,780.



S&P 500

and



Nasdaq

which both hit record highs at the close on Thursday signaled an equally weak start, with Nasdaq-100 futures down 0.8%.

Strong corporate earnings helped investors allay concerns that weighed on equities in the month leading up to the earnings season. While markets were nervous about the impact of supply chain disruptions on corporate earnings, overall that didn’t stop earnings from far exceeding analysts’ expectations. But that wasn’t true for tech heavyweights Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which released results after the close on Thursday and it hurt investor sentiment.

As we head into the end of the week and month, we may well see a slight pullback after Amazon and Apple missed post-bell expectations, both selling heavily as they blamed the higher costs. and supply chain disruptions, said Michael Hewson, analyst at brokerage CMC Markets.

As Barronsreported Thursday after earnings from Apple and Amazon, if big tech aren’t immune, shortages are likely to pose a growing risk to businesses this earnings season and beyond.

Big Tech mainstays’ earnings disappointment weighed on investor sentiment in Asia and Europe and weighed on futures for the tech-rich Nasdaq. The index was boosted ahead of earnings reports from Apple and Amazon as investors sought the relative safety of tech stocks.

The initial reaction is rather less bad than I expected, and perpetual Wall Street bulls may already be looking for a potential fourth quarter rebound, added Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker Oanda.

In the coming day, companies reporting profits include energy companies





Chevron



(CLC) and





Exxon Mobil



(XOM) alongside





AbbVie



(ABBV),





Royal Caribbean



(RCL) and others.

Abroad, the



Shanghai Composite

rose 0.8%, outperforming other Asian indices. Sentiment was bolstered by news that distressed and heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) made an offshore bond coupon payment just before the strict deadline, thus avoiding a formal default for the moment.

In Europe, the Germans



DAX

underperformed, down 0.8% after eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) data showed Germany’s economy grew 1.8% qoq in Q3, less than expected . Analysts noted that growth appears to be slowing in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, as it fails to keep pace with France and GDP remains 1% below pre-pandemic levels.

In the cryptocurrency markets,



Ethereum

the main crypto asset after Bitcoinhit, a record high of more than $ 4,400, according to data from CoinDesk.

With earnings having captured much of the attention this week, attention after the weekend should shift to the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy body. The central bank is widely expected to announce that it will start slowing or reducing its monthly asset purchase program during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is adding liquidity to markets, and markets could react to any substantial update.

Here are five actions in motion on Friday





Daimler



(DAI.Germany) rose 1.8% in Frankfurt, after the automaker, whose brands include Mercedes-Benz, reported higher quarterly profit despite disruption due to the global chip shortage.





Apple



(AAPL) and





Amazon



(AMZN) were both weaker in the US pre-market following their respective earnings disappointments. Apple was down 3.3% and Amazon 4.7%.





American steel



(X) climbed 7.8% in pre-market trading in the United States after Thursday’s third quarter results shattered expectations and the news that the company would increase its dividend.





Zendesk



(ZEN) fell 19.3% in US pre-market trading, although profits after Thursday’s close were broadly in line with analysts’ estimates on most major measures.

