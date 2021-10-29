Stocks hit record highs as markets seem pretty convinced it won’t take much to bring inflation under control

U.S. stock indices hit record highs on Thursday as investors seemed to ignore concerns about growth and inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Although rates are rising and inflation is higher, that isn’t really reflected in long-term Treasury yields, Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told MarketWatch on Thursday. Within the stock market, I think that’s why you see, more broadly, the strength of technology today, he said over the phone.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP index, with a strong technological component,

+ 1.39%

hit a new high on Thursday, while the S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.98% ,

which has broad exposure to technology, also hit an all-time high as companies continue to post strong third-quarter earnings.

Tech and high-growth companies are seen as particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, a concern that investors have weighed in in recent months as they watch for any shift by the Federal Reserve towards tightening monetary policy by through rate hikes, according to Bassett.

The bond market yield curve has flattened as investors price in a tightening cycle, Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory, said in a telephone interview Thursday. But while rates on the short end of the curve have risen, the long end has not steepened as the market appears to expect inflation to be brought under control by the Fed, he said. at MarketWatch.

The markets are pretty convinced that it won’t take much to fight the recent spike in inflation, Graff said. As for his own expectations for Fed policy, he said he was leaning towards two central bank rate hikes next year after completing the cut in his monthly bond purchases by mid-year. 2022.

Rate hikes are one tool the Fed can use to lower inflation, although some fear it will kill the economic recovery.

Earlier this year, investors were worried about the growth spike in the second quarter, with stagflation risks moving on the radar screens of some market analysts as the delta-variant wave of the coronavirus began to soar in states -United as the delta hurt the economy in Q3, COVID-19 cases appear to be sag and some investors expect growth in 2022 to remain above the long-term trend in the United States

See: US economy stumbles in third quarter

Next year, we are still expected to post disproportionate growth given the economic recovery, Bassett said. While inflationary pressures remain a concern for the economy and corporate profit margins, he said stagflation fears appear to have been largely brushed aside from the market in recent times.

Read: Why is it wrong to compare today’s spike in inflation to the stagflation of the 1970s

Bassett told MarketWatch he expects the Fed to start cutting this year and hike rates twice in 2022, starting in June. Rising rates are a concern for high-growth stocks, as Treasury yields feed into the models used to calculate their valuations. Higher discount rates make those valuations appear lower, he explained.

Investors typically use the 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.609% ,

he added, who has plunged in recent days. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 1.57% on Thursday, down from around 1.67% a week ago, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Navigating the economic recovery during the pandemic has been somewhat difficult for investors.

It’s really hard to decipher the real underlying growth, Bassett said, partly because of the government’s stimulus measures, but also because of supply chain constraints that have reduced demand.

Graff also pointed to mixed signals right now from many moving parts of the rebound, saying the sugar rush of growth will subside but the economic recovery will likely remain strong next year.

With the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for next week, Graff said he would listen carefully to messages from Fed Chairman Jerome Powells on the progress the central bank sees in the job market under of its dual mandate of defining monetary policy.

I just think it’s a pipe dream that there is a magical moment when all the people who have dropped out of the workforce are suddenly coming back, Graff said. The work seems pretty tight to me.