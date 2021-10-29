UK wants to be first major economy to force companies to disclose climate risks





The announcement of the progress of the COP26 With climate talks starting in Glasgow on Sunday, the UK government said it plans to be the first major economy to require companies to report climate-related risks and opportunities.

The proposed law will apply to many of the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, banks and insurers, as well as private companies with more than 500 employees and 500 million ($ 690 million) in turnover. ‘business.

Unilever the Tesco TSCDF Aviva AIVAF Consumer goods giant, supermarket chainand insureralready voluntarily provide climate-related financial details, according to the government.

The regulation will become law in April 2022 pending parliamentary approval. G20 countries have agreed to corporate reporting standards as part of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), but the UK wants to be the first to put them into law.

In a statement released on Friday, the UK government said the move “will help investors and businesses better understand the financial impacts of their exposure to climate change and more accurately assess climate-related risks, while supporting the greening of the British economy “. Business Minister Greg Hands said the country’s largest companies would be “in the best position in the world” to manage climate-related risks and take advantage of the opportunities presented by Britain’s transition to net emissions zero carbon. John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the requirement would help fight greenwashing of giving false impressions of a company’s climate credentials – and allow investors and businesses to operate within net liability limits. zero of the country. Business groups, including the Confederation of British Industry and the Investment Association, have welcomed the disclosure rules. James Alexander, managing director of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, said it was positive to see a scenario analysis requirement appear in the final regulation. Scenario analysis is a predictive tool that can be used to model climate risk. “This is necessary to ensure that companies can provide investors and savers with a clearer and more meaningful picture of climate risks and the opportunities to support the transition in their annual report and accounts,” he said.

