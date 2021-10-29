Evergrande Avoids Default with Interest Payment Reports | Evergrande





Chinese real estate developer Evergrande reportedly paid interest on an offshore bond before a grace period expired on Friday, narrowly averting a catastrophic default for the second time in a week. Evergrande, once the best-selling developer in China, has liabilities of more than $ 300 billion, fueling concerns about the impact of its fate on the world’s second-largest economy as well as global markets. He avoided a default last week by guaranteeing $ 83.5 million for the last-minute interest payment on a bond, and was due to make $ 47.5 million in coupon payments to bondholders here. Friday. Friday, Reuters, Bloomberg and The New York Times said sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the payment. Evergrande did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. A default by Friday’s deadline would have triggered cross defaults on all of the company’s $ 19 billion bonds in international financial markets, in what would have been the second emerging market corporate debt default in the past. world. Reuters was unable to determine the source of the funds used to make the interest payments. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Chinese authorities have urged Evergrandes founder Hui Ka Yan to pay developer debts with his personal fortune. Evergrande shares abandoned their early gains to fall about 0.8% late Friday morning, against a 0.3% drop in the Hang Seng index. The Hang Seng mainland property index fell about 0.9%, while a mainland developer A-share index fell 3.6%. Evergrandes unfinished Taicang theme park. Photograph: Aly Song / Reuters Developer bond prices jumped higher on Friday, with its January 2023 11.5% bond up more than 9%, and its January 2024 12% bond nearly 8% on the day, showed data from Duration Finance. This still left them trading with discounts over 75% off face value, with the 2023 bond earning nearly 190%. A bond holder said he maintains a negative outlook for the developer despite paying the coupon. I just think they save time at this point, the bondholder said. Evergrande missed coupon payments totaling nearly $ 280 million on its dollar bonds on September 23 and 29 and October 11, starting 30-day grace periods for each. It still has nearly $ 338 million in other offshore coupon payments due in November and December. The New York Times earlier reported that the promoter has paid interest, citing a person speaking on condition of anonymity. Evergrande has done its best to resolve the liquidity issues, but raising enough capital to pay off all the debt is a little difficult, said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at China Construction Bank International in Hong Kong. I think that [will] negotiations between Evergrande and its lenders, so some sort of haircut is still possible. The market still needs time to digest and assess this. Evergrandes’ woes snowballed for months, and its dwindling resources in the face of its vast liabilities wiped out 80% of its value, leading some analysts to view default at some point as inevitable. Even as Evergrande secures the funds to make the payments, other Chinese developers whose fortunes have been affected by market concerns over the Evergrande debt crisis have slipped into formal default. Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd, Sinic Holdings (Group) Co Ltd, China Properties Group Ltd and Modern Land (China) Co Ltd all defaulted on their dollar bonds this month. Other developers heavily indebted in dollars have offered to extend the maturities of offshore bonds or undertake debt restructuring during a meeting with regulators, sources said.

