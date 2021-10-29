Starbucks and Costco raise wages in national competition for workersExBulletin







Mario Tama / Getty Images

Mario Tama / Getty Images Costco has raised its US minimum wage to $ 17 an hour and Starbucks will increase its starting wage to $ 15 an hour. They join a growing list of chains that have added new incentives, trying to keep their workers in a year of massive resignations and stronger union organizing. Starbucks plans increases in January, but its minimum wage increase will start next summer, when baristas earn between $ 15 and $ 23 an hour. The coffee giant pledged to raise its hourly minimum to $ 15 in December, when he said about a third of its retail staff has already earned so much. Costco confirmed to NPR that it increased his starting salary at $ 17 an hour on Mondays. It comes just a few months after the company made the jump to $ 16 an hour in February, at the time, propelling it ahead of most of its competition. Costco CEO W. Craig Jelinek said at the time that the majority of hourly workers were already making more than $ 25. Restaurants and stores are facing an unprecedented labor shortage. From august, retailers had 1.2 million unfilled jobs, while restaurants and hotels had 1.5 million. Workers quit at record levels, often citing low wages, which are now rising for the first time after decades of stagnation. Walmart, which employs 1.6 million American workers, last month increased hourly wages by $ 1 for more than half a million employees. This raised Walmart’s average hourly wage to $ 16.40, although its minimum wage remains at $ 12 an hour. Amazon, whose US workforce was approaching one million people in September, starts its pay at $ 15 an hour. As it rushed to recruit and increase its workforce, the company offered new employees up to $ 22.50 one hour and in some locations a login bonus of up to $ 3,000. Like Amazon, Target and Best buy starting salary at $ 15 an hour. Target pays a $ 2 bonus for peak work during the holidays. Chipotle in May increased his salary to between $ 11 and $ 18 an hour. CVS said recently it would hit a minimum of $ 15 an hour by mid-2022, although most of its employees already do. Walgreens started gradually introduce the minimum wage of $ 15 this month. Starbucks faces push to form first union at its corporate stores in the United States Workers at three sites in Buffalo, NY, petitioned federal labor officials for a union vote. They say they want, among other things, more staff, training and compensation. The coffee chain announcement this week noted that the company is working on “a complete overhaul” of its training guide, a new scheduling app and other shift changes. The company said it supported the right of workers to organize, but a union was not needed. Starbucks is also paying $ 200 as a referral bonus to attract new workers and is planning increases for its existing staff in January: up to 5% for those employed for more than two years and up to 10% for those employed for more than two years. five years.

