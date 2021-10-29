FDA Recalls: Onions in Certain Meal Kits; Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars; artnaturals hand sanitizer | Product recall

The FDA has issued recalls for the following products: EveryPlate and Hello Fresh meal kits that contain onions; Bob’s Almond Butter Protein Bars; and artnaturals fragrance-free hand sanitizer.

Each Plate

EveryPlate’s onion supplier is voluntarily recalling its onions due to the potential presence ofsalmonellabacteria. Throw away all onions received in the meal kits from July 7, 2021 to September 8, 2021.

The company notes that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall.

For more information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the lower square of your box’s shipping label. Please see the photo below as a reference to locate the product code.

In case the onions have been consumed, please note that cooking the product completely at 165F / 74C as directed on the recipe will kill thesalmonellabacteria.

If you experience any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.Click herefor more information from the FDA on this supplier recall and potentially related symptoms.

Hello fresh

HelloFresh is also conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence ofsalmonellabacteria. Discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 to September 8, 2021.

The company notes that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For more information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the lower square of your box’s shipping label. Please see the photo below as a reference to locate the product code.

In case the onions have been consumed, please note that cooking the product completely at 165F / 74C as directed on the recipe will kill thesalmonellabacteria.

If you experience any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.Click herefor more information from the FDA on this supplier recall and potentially related symptoms.

Bobo’s

Bobo’s has issued a voluntary recall of 4-box boxes of Bobo’s Almond Butter Protein Bars, which are sold nationwide in Target stores. The recall was initiated after a customer reported an allergic reaction, which was traced to peanuts that were not in the ingredients.

People who are allergic or very sensitive to peanuts are at risk of a serious or even fatal reaction to the affected products, according to the FDA recall statement.

The product can be identified by the UPC Multipack of 4 packs: 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC: 8-29262-00201-6, the UPC Master Case: 8-29262-00370-9 and the lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars measure 2.2 oz and were sold in a pack of 4.

No other Bobos product with this expiration date is being recalled.

Recalled protein bars must be returned to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund in the event of an allergy problem.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call (303) 938-1977 Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

artnaturals

artnaturals is voluntarily recalling ten manufacturing batches of artnaturals 8 oz. Unscented Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing identified 8-ounce bottles of fragrance-free hand sanitizer from a single manufacturing batch, G20128A, containing multiple impurities.

According to the FDA, artnaturals acted immediately to deal with the problem proactively with an excess of caution. After multiple communications with the FDA, the two groups have mutually agreed that artnaturals will issue a voluntary recall of 10 manufacturing lots of 8 oz. Of fragrance-free hand sanitizer.

Exposure to the impurities found can occur naturally in our surrounding environments through inhalation, oral consumption and skin absorption. Long-term exposure could lead to cancers, including leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. To date, artnaturals has not received any reports of adverse events related to this voluntarily recalled product.

The product is used to kill germs on hands that can cause illness when soap and water are not available and is packaged in 8 oz clear bottles. The ten voluntarily recalled SCENT FREE Hand Sanitizer 8 oz artnaturals manufacturing lots are as follows:

Products purchased from Walmart, Target, Costco, RiteAid, Publix, HEB, and Amazon were not affected. artnaturals has notified the affected retailer by letter and has arranged for the return of all affected products. Consumers who have this recalled product should stop using it and dispose of it properly.

Consumers can contact the artnaturals customer experience with any questions or to request a refund by calling 1-855-278-4488 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have any questions or concerns regarding the use of this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality issues encountered while using this product can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Complete and submit the reportIn line

Regular mail or fax:Download the formor call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or fax it to 1-800-FDA-0178