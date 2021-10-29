Business
FDA Recalls: Onions in Certain Meal Kits; Bobo’s Almond Butter Bars; artnaturals hand sanitizer | Product recall
The FDA has issued recalls for the following products: EveryPlate and Hello Fresh meal kits that contain onions; Bob’s Almond Butter Protein Bars; and artnaturals fragrance-free hand sanitizer.
Each Plate
EveryPlate’s onion supplier is voluntarily recalling its onions due to the potential presence ofsalmonellabacteria. Throw away all onions received in the meal kits from July 7, 2021 to September 8, 2021.
The company notes that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall.
For more information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the lower square of your box’s shipping label. Please see the photo below as a reference to locate the product code.
In case the onions have been consumed, please note that cooking the product completely at 165F / 74C as directed on the recipe will kill thesalmonellabacteria.
If you experience any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.Click herefor more information from the FDA on this supplier recall and potentially related symptoms.
Hello fresh
HelloFresh is also conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence ofsalmonellabacteria. Discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 to September 8, 2021.
The company notes that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For more information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the lower square of your box’s shipping label. Please see the photo below as a reference to locate the product code.
In case the onions have been consumed, please note that cooking the product completely at 165F / 74C as directed on the recipe will kill thesalmonellabacteria.
If you experience any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.Click herefor more information from the FDA on this supplier recall and potentially related symptoms.
Bobo’s
Bobo’s has issued a voluntary recall of 4-box boxes of Bobo’s Almond Butter Protein Bars, which are sold nationwide in Target stores. The recall was initiated after a customer reported an allergic reaction, which was traced to peanuts that were not in the ingredients.
People who are allergic or very sensitive to peanuts are at risk of a serious or even fatal reaction to the affected products, according to the FDA recall statement.
The product can be identified by the UPC Multipack of 4 packs: 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC: 8-29262-00201-6, the UPC Master Case: 8-29262-00370-9 and the lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars measure 2.2 oz and were sold in a pack of 4.
No other Bobos product with this expiration date is being recalled.
Recalled protein bars must be returned to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund in the event of an allergy problem.
For more information, contact [email protected] or call (303) 938-1977 Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
artnaturals
artnaturals is voluntarily recalling ten manufacturing batches of artnaturals 8 oz. Unscented Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing identified 8-ounce bottles of fragrance-free hand sanitizer from a single manufacturing batch, G20128A, containing multiple impurities.
According to the FDA, artnaturals acted immediately to deal with the problem proactively with an excess of caution. After multiple communications with the FDA, the two groups have mutually agreed that artnaturals will issue a voluntary recall of 10 manufacturing lots of 8 oz. Of fragrance-free hand sanitizer.
Exposure to the impurities found can occur naturally in our surrounding environments through inhalation, oral consumption and skin absorption. Long-term exposure could lead to cancers, including leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. To date, artnaturals has not received any reports of adverse events related to this voluntarily recalled product.
The product is used to kill germs on hands that can cause illness when soap and water are not available and is packaged in 8 oz clear bottles. The ten voluntarily recalled SCENT FREE Hand Sanitizer 8 oz artnaturals manufacturing lots are as follows:
Products purchased from Walmart, Target, Costco, RiteAid, Publix, HEB, and Amazon were not affected. artnaturals has notified the affected retailer by letter and has arranged for the return of all affected products. Consumers who have this recalled product should stop using it and dispose of it properly.
Consumers can contact the artnaturals customer experience with any questions or to request a refund by calling 1-855-278-4488 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have any questions or concerns regarding the use of this drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality issues encountered while using this product can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, either online, by regular mail, or by fax.
- Complete and submit the reportIn line
- Regular mail or fax:Download the formor call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or fax it to 1-800-FDA-0178
Sources
2/ https://www.northcentralpa.com/news/product_recall/fda-recalls-onions-in-select-meal-kits-bobos-almond-butter-bars-artnaturals-hand-sanitizer/article_240b5dda-3886-11ec-878e-772b8394f0b7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]