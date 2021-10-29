West Texas Crude Oil Likely To Trade Above $ 80 A Barrel Through Year End, Energy Analysts Say – Houston Public Media





Houston’s oil and gas industry can expect high oil prices at least until the new year as global demand continues to accelerate, energy analysts say. In addition, the international oil cartel OPEC + has indicated that it will not increase production over the next few months, keeping supply stable and, in turn, helping to stabilize prices. “(OPEC +) is very careful about this,” said Ed Hirs, an energy researcher at the University of Houston. “As a result, producers are benefiting from higher prices, at least temporarily… but this is really driven by OPEC +. They want to see higher oil prices for now.” On Tuesday, prices hit a Highest in 7 years with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $ 84.65, and throughout the week, WTI has traded above $ 80 a barrel. In his last petroleum products updateThe Energy Information Administration said the continued recovery from the COVID recession is helping to boost demand for oil, which is helping prices rise. “Crude oil and petroleum product prices have risen from 2020 lows and are near their highest levels since 2014,” the EIA update notes. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for crude oil and petroleum products has declined rapidly, inventories have increased and prices have fallen. This year, demand, in the United States and globally, has returned to 2019 levels faster than supply, reducing inventories and rising prices for crude oil and petroleum products. The oil supply is expected to remain stable as many OPEC + members – especially Saudi Arabia – are reluctant to increase production as COVID-19 variants continue to threaten the global economy. “What we have seen is that the pandemic recovery has proceeded a little faster than the oil supply,” Hirs said. Hirs added that the Saudis were unwilling to increase production for fear it would bring prices back to 2020 levels. Oil prices hit all-time lows last year and at one point WTI fell below $ 0. While prices were primarily affected by the pandemic shutdowns, a price dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia in early 2020 flooded the supply market, causing prices to drop. According to Hirs, we are unlikely to see a repeat of last year as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + countries appear to want to hold current prices for now. Hirs said it was good news for Texas growers, many of whom had a year 2020. Some large companies had losses of millions of dollars. However, as reports of third quarter results for 2021 arrive, it looks like high oil prices are helping to boost profits. Houston-based companies like Kinder Morgan, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and San Antonio-based Valero have all made millions in profits. “As we look into the remainder of 2021 and 2022, we see continued signs of a global economic recovery that should drive growth in demand for oil and natural gas,” Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes, said in the statement. . earnings report. However, the pace of growth is being hampered by the COVID-19 Delta variant, global chip shortages, supply chain issues and energy supply constraints. Despite these headwinds, global growth appears to be resting on a relatively solid foundation, supporting a favorable outlook for the oil market. “ To subscribe to Today in Houston Fill out the form below to subscribe to our new daily HPM Newsroom editorial newsletter.

