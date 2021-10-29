Stocks close at record highs, market hits best month of year despite missed Big Tech gains

The positive performance came despite weak third quarter reports from two of the largest companies in the market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.19% to close at 4,605.38 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 89.08 points, or 0.25%, to close at 35,819.56. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.33% to close at 15,498.39. All three closed at record highs, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best months since November 2020.

The US stock market hit a new set of record highs on Friday as Wall Street beat disappointing big business results to wrap up its best month of the year.

Amazon shares fell 2.1% after the e-commerce giant seriously missed its earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Applestock fell 1.8% after the tech giant’s quarterly revenue fell below expectations due to larger-than-expected supply constraints on iPhones, iPads and Macs. It was the first time Apple’s earnings had missed Wall Street estimates since May 2017.

However, Microsoft rose 2.2% to overtake Apple as the world’s largest listed company by market capitalization. Nike and Intel also had some solid days to boost the Dow Jones.

Despite Big Tech’s disappointing results, the stock market posted record highs amid strong earnings, even with global supply chain issues. About half of the S&P 500 released quarterly results and more than 80% of them beat Wall Street analysts’ earnings estimates. S&P 500 companies are expected to increase profits 38.6% year-on-year.

“So far I think it’s fair to say that companies have managed to weather these headwinds effectively, of course benefiting from strong demand,” said Angelo Kourkafas, Investment Strategist at Edward Jones. “But they are not immune to it. These input cost pressures will translate into lower revenues or potentially lower profit margins.”

“But I think so far, with about half of the S&P 500 companies reporting, the initial assessment is that profitability has remained quite resilient due to high demand and pricing power,” he added.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron shares rose on Friday after the energy giants beat earnings expectations. Starbucks, however, was under pressure after China’s revenue fell short of expectations.

All three major averages posted their fourth consecutive positive week and ended sharply higher for the month. The Nasdaq gained 7.2% for October, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%. The Dow Jones rose 5.8% for its best month since March. The month marked a rebound from September, when the major indices fell.

Market sentiment was also helped by developments in Washington. President Joe Biden announced a framework for a $ 1.75 trillion social spending deal on Thursday. The deal, which is expected to ease passage of the separate infrastructure spending bill currently stuck on Capitol Hill, was lighter on spending and taxes than previous proposals.

Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, said the deal seemed to be in a “sweet spot” and should create more optimism among investors.

“The tax portion seems likely to be lower than all initial expectations. So the corporate tax burden in particular will be lower than market concerns and expectations,” Ma said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to CNBC on Friday morning, saying she hoped the administration’s infrastructure package would be approved soon, while saying she didn’t think it would add to the problems of inflation in the United States.

“This will boost the growth potential of the economy, the supply potential of the economy, which tends to lower inflation, not increase,” Yellen said in a live interview “Worldwide Exchange “.