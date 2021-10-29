Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,037.07, down 160.46 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 1.72%, to $ 32.55 on 11.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 57 cents, or 2.31 percent, to $ 24.11 on 9.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 1.49%, to $ 1.99 on 8.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 10 cents, or 0.11 percent, to $ 89.84 on 8.4 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Down 24 cents, or 11.77 percent, to $ 1.80 on 8.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 1.37 percent, to $ 14.80 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Down $ 3.20 or 7.1 percent to $ 41.90. The CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd. praised “the difference a year makes” as the Calgary-based company announced its highest third-quarter production in more than 30 years amid soaring oil prices. Brad Corson, who is also president and chairman of the company, said on a conference call with analysts on Friday that Imperial’s third quarter profit of $ 908 million was $ 1.29 per share. diluted for the quarter ended September 30, compared to earnings of $ 3 million or zero cents per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Revenue and other income totaled $ 10.23 billion, up from $ 5.96 billion a year ago. Imperial Oil’s chemical business net income was $ 121 million, the highest quarterly net income in more than 30 years. Chemicals net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $ 297 million, beating the previous record set in 2018. Like all Canadian oil companies, Imperial enjoys the highest commodity prices in recent years. years as global economies reopen and lift restrictions in the process. of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those same companies saw their earnings and stock prices plunge at the start of the pandemic, with closures and travel restrictions pushing the price of oil down.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC). Down $ 2.25 or 6.3 percent to $ 33.29. The actions of the SNC-Lavalin Group inc. fell after the engineering firm fell short of expectations despite profit in the third quarter, boosted by the sale of its oil and gas business. The Montreal-based firm said its net profit attributable to shareholders was $ 600.7 million, compared to a loss of $ 85.1 million in the same quarter last year. This year’s quarter results included a gain of $ 577.8 million on the sale of the company’s oil and gas operations. SNC-Lavalin said its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $ 18.6 million or 11 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, compared to a loss of $ 8.8 million or five cents per diluted share a year ago. Managing Director Ian Edwards said the core engineering services business performed well in the first three quarters of the year, positioning it to meet its financial outlook for the full year. Revenue totaled $ 1.81 billion, up from $ 1.78 billion in the same quarter last year. SNC said its adjusted profit from professional services and project management was 23 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from a loss of one penny per diluted share a year ago. SNC was scheduled to report 39 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $ 1.8 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Hexo Corp. The auditor of Hexo Corp. raised serious concerns about the company’s future as it reported a net loss of $ 67.9 million in its most recent quarter. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said its recent review of the Ottawa-based cannabis business showed that Hexo “has failed in all material respects to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting” and several factors “raise concern. serious doubts about its ability to continue operating. ”The auditor’s report comes as Hexo attempts to calm the upheaval resulting from a recent strategic reorganization that involved the departure of co-founder and CEO Sébastien St. Louis and COO Donald Courtney last week. St-Louis was replaced by Scott Cooper, who ran Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo that produces Little Victory, Mollo and Veryvell beverages. Cooper told analysts on Friday he had been at work for nine days, but “quickly put his arms around the company” as he crowded into meetings with employees, investors, board members. administration, analysts and clients. Hexo reported a net loss of $ 67.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of $ 169.5 million in the same quarter last year. Hexo says its net loss for the full year was 89 cents per share, down from a loss of $ 7.08 per share last year. The company’s net income from the sale of merchandise totaled $ 38.6 million, up from $ 27 million in the same period last year.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Down 27 cents to $ 35.64. Shaw Communications Inc. said it remains committed to its deal being bought out by Rogers Communications Inc., as it said its fourth quarter profit was up more than 40 percent from a year ago. Shaw CEO Brad Shaw reiterated his commitment to work to close the deal, adding that it was not appropriate to comment on a fight between members of the Rogers family for control of the company. Edward Rogers, the son of the late Rogers founder Ted Rogers, is fighting with his sisters and mother for control of the Rogers board of directors. He has asked a British Columbia court to declare legitimate the newly formed board of directors he formed after being ousted from his post as chairman of the board earlier this month after media reported made public a failed plan to replace CEO Joe Natale with the company’s CFO. Meanwhile, Shaw reported earnings of $ 252 million or 50 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to earnings of $ 175 million or 34 cents per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Revenue totaled $ 1.38 billion, compared to $ 1.35 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 29, 2021.

