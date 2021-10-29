How much Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos saved after Joe Manchin scuttled Democrats’ tax proposal

After flirting with a plan to tax billionaires on unrealized gains, Democrats backed off and returned to a surtax on the incomes of wealthy Americans that will barely have an impact on the Forbes 400.

A Billionaire sentiment and calls to close the wealth inequality gap led Democratic lawmakers earlier this week to launch an ambitious plan to tax the unrealized capital gains of America’s richest people. Based on Forbes calculations, it would only have cost the richest 20 with mostly public fortunes $ 345 billion if it had been implemented in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, a number of billionaires including Elon Musk and Donald Trump are resounding denounced The law project. Trump even threatens to leave the United States. Others, including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who contributed to its downfall on Wednesday, criticized it as unfair, unrealistic or difficult to enforce.

THE TAX THAT MOVED AWAY

The short-term billionaire tax proposed by Senator Ron Wyden would have taxed unrealized capital gains and brought in much more money to the richest 20 people with stock-based fortunes than the proposed new surtax for those with adjusted gross income greater than $ 10 million.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

It was pretty much dead on arrival. A day later, Democrats presented a New recommendation as part of President Joe Bidens’ Build Back Better plan. This would only levy a surtax on income rather than on the latent earnings of the ultra-rich. Too bad for a billionaire tax, this new plan will hardly change their tax bill.

The new tax regime would apply a 5% surtax on adjusted gross income, including salaries, capital gains, dividends, and business income over $ 10 million, and an 8% surtax on income over $ 10 million. $ 25 million. For billionaires, that means the capital gains tax rate would rise to 31.8% from 2022, compared to 23.8% if it passes.

When news broke about the billionaires’ first tax plan on Wednesday, Forbes estimated what the 20 richest American billionaires with fortunes mainly in public assets would have to pay if the proposed new tax on unrealized capital gains had been in effect in 2020 and for the annual gain between July 24 2020 and September 3, 2021 (the dates Forbes blocked in stock prices for our Forbes 400 rankings). The total was $ 345 billion.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ESTIMATED IMPACT OF THE TAX SYSTEM ON THE INCOME OF BILLIONAIRES, READ THIS STORY:

MORE FORBESHere’s how many billions of dollars America’s richest 20, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, could owe under the proposed billionaire tax

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

We repeated the exercise on Thursday when the much more modest surtax plan came out and recalculated the hypothetical tax bill for those same billionaires, using public data on their salaries, dividends and share sales. This same group would likely have to shell out about $ 11.9 billion in federal taxes on their salaries, dividends, and capital gains from the sale of stocks $ 3 billion more than they would pay under the law. current, but 333 billion less than they could have paid. as part of the billionaire income tax plan.

One critic of this type of tax plan is David Gamage, a professor of tax law at Indiana University who worked with Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on the billionaire tax, who points out that billionaires can largely escape it. It also creates complicated transactions designed to avoid taxes which are very damaging to the economy, Gamage said on Monday, ahead of the introduction of the new plan.

A LITTLE DRIZZLE

Far from impregnating the rich, the proposed surtax to increase the adjusted gross income tax above $ 25 million by 8% would net just under $ 3 billion more to those 20 billionaires if applied in the year until September 3, 2021.

No one is doing better in the new plan than Elon Musk. The richest person in history does not receive an annual salary from Tesla, the electric car juggernaut he first supported in 2004, and the company pays no dividends to its shareholders. Musk therefore did not receive any income from owning shares in the company in the year between 2020 and 2021. Forbes 400 lists. He also did not withdraw a single share from Tesla. Based on publicly available data, Musk would have owed virtually nothing to Uncle Sam under the current tax plan or the new Bidens plan, compared to around $ 29.8 billion under the short-lived plan. by Senator Wydens.

Another winner of the new tax plan is veteran investor Warren Buffett, who earns an annual salary of $ 100,000 as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He also received estimated pre-tax dividend income of $ 410,000 from a small stake in US Bancorp. He would have paid $ 24.1 billion with the billionaire’s tax, Forbes estimates, but owes only about $ 176,000 on his income under the proposed surtax, up from $ 140,000 at current rates.

However, not all billionaires hold their stocks forever, and those who tend to sell stocks could face much larger tax bills under the new plan. If the proposal had been in effect during the year ended September 3, the biggest taxpayer would have been Jeff Bezos, who sold $ 12.8 billion in Amazon shares between 2020 and 2021. Forbes 400 lists. Forbes estimates he would have paid $ 4.1 billion in taxes under the new plan, $ 1 billion more than his current tax bill. (Forbes did not assume that Bezos or anyone else implemented measures like harvesting losses to lower their tax bill under current or proposed surtax scenarios.) Mark Zuckerberg, who sold for nearly $ 3.8 billion dollars of Facebook stock during that time would likely have seen its tax bill increase from $ 300 million to around $ 1.2 billion. If the proposed surtax goes into effect, Zuckerberg could choose to stop selling its shares and borrow against them instead.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

So the question of how to ensure that the richest Americans pay their fair share of taxes remains unresolved and becomes more difficult each year as the rich get richer and richer. The richest 400 Americans were collectively worth $ 4.5 trillion in September 2021, 40% more than a year ago. This means that they now own 3% of the country’s total households. richness of $ 142 trillion. This widening wealth gap is unlikely to change without larger tax reform, according to Gamage: “The vast majority of the real income of billionaires currently escapes income tax.

Kerry Dolan, Matt Durot and Chase Peterson-Withorn contributed reporting.

METHODOLOGY

Forbes looked at the 20 richest Americans whose fortunes are largely tied to public stocks, calculating their annual salaries, dividends, and stock sales between July 24, 2020 and September 3, 2021. Bill Gates’ calculation includes only its five largest publicly traded holdings: Microsoft, Canadian National Railways, Republic Services, Deere & Company, and Ecolab. Larry Ellison’s calculation includes his Oracle and Tesla shares. Leonard Blavatnik’s calculation only includes his five largest publicly traded holdings: Warner Music Group, LyondellBasell, DigitalOcean, Rusal, and Square. Stephen Schwarzman’s calculation only includes his shares in Blackstone.