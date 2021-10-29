Why is everyone talking about the shares of Bakkt Holdings?





When Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) went public on Oct. 18 when it merged with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the market shrugged. The digital asset platform provider’s stock failed to hit its expected IPO price of $ 10 on day one, and its stock remained below that level for a few days. But on October 25-26, Bakkt’s stock price abruptly skyrocketed to an all-time high of $ 37.49 – and briefly became one of the most talked about stocks on the WallStreetBets subreddit ( WSB) from Reddit – before dropping back to around $ 20 a share. . Let’s see why Bakkt’s actions suddenly attracted so much attention. What does Bakkt do? Intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and other options and futures exchanges, created Bakkt as a new digital asset company three years ago. Kelly Loeffler, wife of ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, served as CEO of Bakkt before being appointed to the US Senate in December 2019, representing Georgia. Gavin Michael, who took the helm in early 2021, previously led JP Morgan chase awayand Citigroupdigital banking efforts. Bakkt’s digital wallet allows consumers to buy, sell and spend their cryptocurrencies as well as hotel, airline and credit card points. It also facilitates cryptocurrency payments for traders. Bakkt generates most of its income in two ways: it takes a 2% reduction in each payment as a transaction fee and earns a 2% spread on each cryptocurrency purchase or its conversion back to fiat currency. Bakkt expects to serve just 9 million active users by the end of 2021, but he expects this figure more than triple to 31 million by 2025. Management expects Bakkt to generate $ 889 million in revenue this year, 94% of which comes from cryptocurrency transactions. He also expects Bakkt to remain unprofitable on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis with a loss of $ 169 million. But by 2025, Bakkt is expected to generate $ 6.6 billion in revenue – most of which will still come from cryptocurrency transactions – with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $ 285 million. Bakkt management believes it can meet these ambitious growth targets by securing more payment partners, expanding overseas, and capitalizing on the secular growth of the cryptocurrency market. Why has the Bakkt share price almost quadrupled? Investors weren’t impressed with the PSAC-backed Bakkt debut, as it appeared to be a laggard in a market that has already been fragmented between companies like Square, Pay Pal, Robin Hood, and Coinbase. Bakkt’s user base is still tiny, and his expectations seemed too optimistic. However, a double whammy of developments on October 25 woke the bulls up. First of all, MasterCard (NYSE: MA) partnered with Bakkt to enable its customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies; access “crypto-centric” loyalty programs; as well as issuing encrypted debit and credit cards. There are currently over 1.1 billion Mastercard cards in circulation around the world. Second, Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), which provides money transfer services to more than 100 million digital banking users, has partnered with Bakkt to expand its omnichannel Carat network with cryptocurrency transfer options. These two partnerships indicate that Bakkt’s estimates for 2025 may in fact be realistic, especially if more financial firms jump on the bandwagon. But are Bakkt’s gains sustainable? At the height of its recent rally, Bakkt’s business value soared to nearly $ 8 billion, nine times this year’s sales. As of this writing, Bakkt is trading at around six times this year’s sales, which remains a low estimate for a company aiming to grow revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75% between 2021 and 2025 (after exclusion of justified expenditure transactions). However, Bakkt still has a lot to prove before it can be mentioned in the same breath as Square, PayPal, Robinhood or Coinbase. This company could still have a lot more room to grow, but I wouldn’t touch its stocks until I reviewed its first quarterly reports as a publicly traded company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

