Hertz (HTZZ) strengthens its presence in the electric vehicle market





Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZZ) announced two major deals increasing its investment in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The car rental company has partnered with Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to expand its reach with electric vehicles. Hertz has pledged to place an initial order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022. Electric vehicles will ultimately represent around 20% of the company’s global fleet. Hertz will also work to improve the charging station infrastructure on its network. Key points to remember Hertz seeks to electrify the car rental industry, expanding its network of electric vehicles and charging stations.

Hertz is also teaming up with Uber to offer more electric vehicles for hire. Tesla shares have risen more than 12% since the deal was announced with Hertz, pushing the company’s valuation to more than $ 1,000 billion. Tesla has been overwhelmed by numerous production delays and challenges to meet demand. Supply chain issues and difficulties in acquiring semiconductor chips could hamper plans to meet new production demands associated with the Hertz deal. Almost 40% of American consumers are likely to consider purchasing an electric vehicle for their next car. Confidence in electric vehicles has increased, with sales increasing by around 200% in the past year. Auto makers are also joining them, with three brands announcing they will increase sales of electric vehicles by 40 to 50 percent by 2030. With more electric vehicles on the road, there is a need for more charging stations across the country. The partnership with Tesla will give Hertz customers access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations. Hertz will also include digital tips to educate customers about the electric vehicle and ultimately make it easier to rent electric vehicles through its mobile app. Electric rental Uber-Hertz In partnership with Uber, Hertz will make available up to 50,000 Tesla vehicles for rental by 2023. Starting November 1, drivers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington DC will be able to rent Tesla cars from of Hertz through this program. Customers will receive a preferential weekly rate for these Hertz rentals, including insurance, maintenance and unlimited miles. The announcements come as the appetite to get consumers to buy electric vehicles has grown across the country, including at the federal level. There are several laws that could encourage people to buy an electric vehicle rather than an internal combustion engine car, which could represent up to $ 12,500 in tax credits. However, some of the incentives for electric vehicles could end up boosting some automakers over others. The legislation has been criticized by Tesla founder Elon Musk because additional credit for automakers does not apply to its non-union facilities. While Musk may be unhappy with this part of the bill, other credits included in the legislation could boost sales of Tesla’s Model 3 at a more economical price.

