Global stocks fall, US dollar rises amid inflation concerns

10-year yields fall, dollar companies NEW YORK, Oct.29 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell on Friday as the US dollar appreciated as rising consumer prices raised expectations of rising interest rates, even with data showing solid growth in US consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in September, the Commerce Department said on Friday, signifying strong consumer confidence as COVID infections -19 decrease. Read more But data also showed that price pressures remained persistent in September, with the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rising 0.2%. Investors got over the bearish sentiment that had weighed on trade after quarterly earnings from tech giants Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday both missed Wall Street forecasts due increased labor costs and operational disruptions that were to affect their revenues. “The story of inflation has slowly turned into something we thought was transitory, and it is proving to be more persistent,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minnesota. The MSCI Global Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 50 countries, fell 0.25% to 745.08. European stocks (.STOXX) closed 0.07% higher at 475.51 after rebounding from early trading losses. On Wall Street, all three major indices closed higher after falling for much of the day’s session, driven by tech, healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks. Microsoft shares (MSFT.O) hit an all-time high and approached a market cap of $ 2.5 trillion, topping Apple’s market cap by around $ 2.46 trillion. Read more The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.25% to 35,819.56, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.19% to 4,605.38 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.33% at 15,498.39. “When you look at the big picture in stocks, policymakers in an environment of inflation may pass it on to consumers, but the price takers have to absorb those input costs, which means lower profits,” Ripley added. U.S. Treasury yields fell from earlier gains, driven by concerns over rising consumer inflation for September, which further fueled expectations of aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve for fight against soaring prices. The US 10-year benchmark yield traded at 1.5539%. The dollar index continued to rebound from the previous day’s losses after learning that the Fed’s favorite inflation measure showed prices continued to rise faster than its 2% target. Read more The dollar index rose 0.811%, with the euro down 1.03% to $ 1.1559. U.S. crude prices have stabilized, turning positive after an early decline, supported by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC +, will maintain production cuts. . Read more Brent crude rose 6 cents to $ 84.38, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 83.57. Gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a week on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising US inflation.[[[[ Spot gold fell 0.9% to $ 1,782.39 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.30% to $ 1,783.00 an ounce. Report by Chibuike Oguh in New York; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

