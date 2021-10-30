Materials and Financials Push S & P / TSX Composite Lower, But Market Bounces Back in October | National company

TORONTO – Materials and financials pushed the major Canadian equity index lower to end the week, but the Toronto market rebounded sharply in October from a weak start to the fall.

Friday started off on the wrong foot after two of America’s biggest tech giants reported disappointing results, with Apple highlighting supply chain constraints and Amazon highlighting labor shortages and rising costs .

The heavyweight financial sector fell as bond yields tumbled as lower metals prices hurt materials.

“Energy is unfortunately not able to compensate for declining banks and materials, so you have a somewhat negative day,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at IA Private Wealth.

The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 160.46 points lower at 21,037.07.

Materials was the biggest laggard, losing 1.6% as shares of Yamana Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold fell 7.4 and 6.6%, respectively.

The December gold contract was down US $ 18.70 to US $ 1,783.90 per ounce and the December copper contract was down 7.1 cents to US $ 4.37 per ounce. delivered.

Financials fell 1.4 percent with Bank of Montreal down 3 percent and Manulife Financial down 2.3 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange fell 0.8 percent in a volatile week in which it suffered the biggest daily loss in nearly a month, followed the next day by the biggest gain in five months.

October trading ended with the TSX rising 4.8 percent to push it up 20.7 percent year-to-date.

Industrials, energy and consumer discretionary barely finished in positive territory.

Energy soared with shares of Suncor Energy Inc. gaining 1.7 percent and Tourmaline Oil Corp. up 1.5 percent.

“I think it’s one of those days when people are just taking profits off the table in these areas that have been scorching,” Small said in an interview, adding that he was surprised that oil prices gross have not yet fallen below US $ 80 per year. barrel.

The December crude oil contract rose 76 cents to US $ 83.57 per barrel and the December natural gas contract fell 35.6 cents to US $ 5.43 per mmBTU.

Small dismisses suggestions that oil could reach US $ 100, saying he doesn’t think OPEC will allow that to happen and increase production to keep prices under control.

He predicts that oil will be between US $ 70 and US $ 85 for a little while, then drop back below US $ 70.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.75 US cents against 80.98 US cents on Thursday.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89.08 points to 35,819.56. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.96 points to 4,605.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.27 points to 15,498.39. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq set intraday records.

Small said the Canadian stock market has outpaced the majority of its US counterparts this year as increased demand for commodities pushed prices higher, while higher bond yields have supported banks and companies. insurance.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm for the TSX,” he said, adding that removing bottlenecks and supply chain issues could spark change.

Small doesn’t expect the TSX to drop because the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve say they will look to raise interest rates around mid-2022.

“So maybe the TSX goes a little higher towards the end of the year,” Small said, noting that November and December are historically the best two months of the year to invest,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 29, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX: ELD, TSX: YRI, TSX: BMO, TSX: MFC, TSX: SU, TSX: TOU, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)