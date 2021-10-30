of corporate securities fraudsters sentenced to 22 and 12 months in prison | USAO-NDCA





SAN FRANCISCO Nathaniel A. Brown and Benjamin J. Wylam and were sentenced to 22 months and 366 days in prison, respectively, for their separate roles in a scheme to transact corporate securities using non-public information major over Infinera Corporation, based in Sunnyvale (Infinera), said Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Craig D. Fair. The sentences were handed down by the Honorable Edward M. Chen, United States District Judge, following their guilty plea. Brown, 49, and Wylam, 42, both of San Jose, Calif., Pleaded guilty to charges in separate plea agreements on July 14, 2021. Additionally, in a related case, March 31, 2021 , Naveen Sood, 49, of Campbell, Calif., Signed a written agreement as part of his guilty plea submission. According to the Browns plea deal, Brown admitted that between 2011 and 2017 he was employed as a senior revenue manager at Infinera. The technology company’s common stock has been registered under Section 12 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol INFN. During Browns’ employment at Infinera, he was regularly aware of material non-public information about Infinera’s financial performance and financial projections. From or around April 2016 and until his employment at Infinera ended in November 2017, Brown admitted that he regularly shared material non-public information that he obtained during his employment at Wylam. . Brown admitted he knew Wylam intended to use and used material non-public information to purchase Infinera securities ahead of Infinera’s quarterly public earnings announcements. According to the Wylam plea deal, Wylam admitted that between April 2016 and November 2017, he obtained material non-public information about Infinera and then engaged in transactions in Infinera securities. Wylam admitted that he obtained this important non-public information directly from Brown. As with Brown, Wylam admitted that Infineras common stock was registered under Section 12 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol INFN. Wylam acknowledged that his gross earnings from trading based on material non-public information belonging to Infinera that he received from Brown was approximately $ 999,959. The plea deals further revealed the steps Brown and Wylam took to cover up their actions and relationship. The pair admitted to having started using the WhatsApp messaging app to communicate with each other due to his encrypted communications and as a further measure to cover up the fact that Brown was providing Wylam with important non-public information and that the two were friends. Both men admitted that Wylam had also parted ways with Brown on Facebook to achieve those goals. According to the Soods plea deal, Sood admitted to using his own brokerage account and that of another person to execute trades based on material non-public information and that he had acquired no less than 215,000 $ in criminal proceeds resulting from violations of the law described in its plea agreement. Brown, Wylam, and Sood were each charged with one count of securities fraud, violating 18 USC 1348, and each accused pleaded guilty to the count. During Browns and Wylams’ sentencing proceedings, in addition to jail terms, Judge Chen also ordered forfeiture judgments against the two defendants. As for Wylam, the court ordered a confiscation judgment in the amount of $ 999,000; as for Brown, the court ordered a forfeiture judgment in the amount of $ 30,000. In addition, both defendants were sentenced to serve a three-year supervised release sentence from their prison term. The accused will start serving their prison sentence no later than January 10, 2022. Judge Chen scheduled Soods’ sentencing for December. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Waldinger of the Special Prosecutions Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California is pursuing the case with the assistance of Kathy Tat. This matter was investigated by the FBI. The Department of Justice appreciates the assistance of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

