SEC Should Go To Senator Burr First In Investigation Of Stock Sales





NEW YORK (AP) The lawyer for Senator Richard Burrs’ brother-in-law told a judge on Friday that US regulators should question the senator before questioning his client on whether the insider trading resulted from secrets about the real threat of pandemic. Attorney Francis Warin complained to a federal judge in Manhattan that the Securities and Exchange Commission insisted on questioning Gerald Fauth under oath while the Republican senator from North Carolina was not questioned. The SEC had asked the judge to order Fauth to submit to questioning by Tuesday. Senator Burr has not been interviewed and they seem to be completely obsessed with the testimony of our clients, said Warin. And yet Mr. Burr was not questioned. Warin even asked Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. to ask SEC attorneys at the hearing why they hadn’t questioned Burr, though the judge refused to do so, saying he wasn’t going. not micromanage the way the SEC conducts an investigation. Burr has previously denied any wrongdoing. The SEC released a timeline of its phone calls from February 13, 2020, the day Burr sold the vast majority of his portfolio, about a week before the stock market began a steep descent. The SEC said in court documents that Burr had important non-public information regarding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the US and global economies, some of which he learned from his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and former staff leading the government’s response to the coronavirus. . Fauth, Burrs’ wife’s brother, hasn’t been able to answer questions under oath for over a year due to health concerns, Warin said. Carter told Warin to see his clients’ doctors and let the court know by Wednesday whether Fauth can safely answer questions in the investigation, even if it is only 15 minutes every other day for one month with the medical staff on standby. An SEC attorney asked doctors to be asked how it was safe to ask Fauth questions rather than whether or not he could be asked at all without suffering from a health problem. The judge allowed the health issues to remain a secret. Burr is among several lawmakers on both sides who were outraged by their aggressive trade in early 2020, before the economic threat from the virus became widely known. Under a law known as the STOCK Act, it is illegal for members of Congress to use inside information acquired in the course of their official duties for financial gain. He was captured in a recording privately warning a group of influential voters in early 2020 to prepare for economic devastation. Burr was investigated by the Trump administration’s Justice Department for unloading $ 1.6 million from his wallet in January and February 2020. The department cleared him almost a year longer late January 19, Donald Trump’s last full day in office. Burr is not looking to be re-elected next year. He was elected to the Senate in 2004 after a 10-year term in the House. During the Friday hearing, Carter read aloud the facts of the litigation, saying the SEC had received no response to the affidavits sent to Fauth and his wife in May 2020 and was continually seeking to comply with a subpoena for his testimony since June 2020.

