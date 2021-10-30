Opinion: Slower S&P 500 earnings growth is not bullish — no matter what some stock market “experts” say

Some exuberant analysts are trying to put a bullish turn on the dramatic slowdown in the growth rate of the S&P 500 earnings per share expected for the next few quarters. They are wrong .

The table below summarizes the S&P 500s

+ 0.19%

12-month published EPS growth rates, based on Standard & Poors estimates. Note that the year-over-year growth rate at the end of 2022 is expected to be around one-eighth of what it was in the third quarter of this year. In addition, earnings projections are generally too optimistic.

End of term Year-over-year change in EPS over the past 12 months September 30, 2021 84% December 31, 2021 47% March 31, 2022 23% June 30, 2022 24% September 30, 2022 16% December 31, 2022 ten%

Since 1927, as numerous social media outlets have pointed out, the S&P 500 has performed its best, on average, in quarters in which the year-over-year change in EPS was negative between 25% and 10% less, In fact. The annualized return of the S&P 500 during these quarters was 26.7%, according to Ned Davis Research, compared to an average gain of 2.4% in quarters in which the rate of change from year to year. other of the S&P 500 was above 20%.

The problem with this narrative is not in the underlying data, which (like all data provided by Ned Davis Research) is top notch. Rather, the problem lies in the interpretation that bulls give to the data.

That’s because Ned Davis’ data reflects a contemporary relationship, correlating the performance of the stock markets in a given quarter with the rate of 12-month EPS growth up to and including that same quarter. But as the stock market looks to the future, its performance in any given quarter will reflect to a much greater extent the earnings growth projected in several quarters.

To show how generally forward-looking the stock market is, I calculated the correlation coefficient between the return of the S&P 500 in a given quarter and the growth rates of earnings in subsequent quarters. As you can see, the strongest correlation exists with the growth rate three quarters from here. (My calculations reflect the market since 1871, courtesy of data from Yale University, Robert Shiller.)

Correlation coefficient between the growth rate of the S&P 500 in a given quarter and the annual growth rate of EPS in the specified quarter Same quarter 1% 1 quarter from now 7% 2 quarters from now 14% 3 quarters from now 17% 4 quarters from now ten%

Focusing on the correlation with the rate of earnings growth in three quarters of here, the less bulls is the more history disappears. For example, when the three-quarter year-over-year EPS growth rate is between -10% and 25%, the average quarterly return of the S&P 500 is 8.2% annualized. When this growth rate is above 20%, the average return of the S&P 500 is almost double the 14.8% annualized.

In other words, when measured correctly, faster earnings growth correlates with higher stock returns, as you would expect.

Why Market Forecasting Is So Difficult

The correlation coefficients in the table above are relatively low. Even though the 17% coefficient that exists by focusing on three quarters is statistically significant, it won’t help you much to beat the market. This coefficient means that subsequent earnings growth explains or predicts only a small portion of stock market performance.

I wrote a column on this topic last March, and interested readers should check it out for a more comprehensive analysis. In short, I reported that you would have significantly delayed a buy and hold strategy since 1980, even if you were far-sighted enough to know the rate of earnings growth 12 months into the future. This is because changes in the price-to-earnings ratio had a greater impact on the short-term performance of the stock markets than the earnings themselves.

The bottom line? While there is something intuitively appealing about the bulls account that less is more is unnecessary and can be downright wrong.

