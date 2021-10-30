Wall Street Closes At New Highs After Choppy Trading Day | Nation and world affairs





Wall Street closed a choppy trading day on Friday with modest gains for stocks, pushing major indices to all-time highs. The latest milestones punctuated the best month for the entire market in nearly a year, as investors balanced encouraging growth in corporate earnings with concerns over rising inflation and disruption in the chain. supply. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after fluctuating between small gains and losses for much of the day. It was good enough to give the benchmark its fourth all-time high this week. The index, which fell 4.8% in September, rebounded with a gain of 6.9% for October, its biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The S&P is now up 22.6% for the month. ‘year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each rose 0.3% on Friday. The two have also established historic highs. Most bond yields have fallen. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.55% from 1.56% Thursday night. Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings as they searched for clues as to how companies cope with persistent supply chain delays and rising inflation. It’s been a big week of earnings, ”said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. month. The S&P 500 gained 8.96 points to 4,605.38. The declines outnumbered the winners in the index. Still, gains in tech, health care and communications services stocks offset losses elsewhere in the market. The Dow Jones added 89.08 points to 35,819.56, while the Nasdaq gained 50.27 points to 15,498.39. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index lost 0.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,297.19. A wide range of companies, most recently Apple and Amazon, have reported problems due to rising costs or supply chain issues. Apple fell 1.8% a day after the iPhone maker reported its fourth-quarter tax revenue was below analysts’ expectations as supply shortages make it difficult to meet demand. Internet-based retail giant Amazon fell 2.2% after higher costs and supply chain issues weighed on its third-quarter financial results and revenue forecast. Apple and Amazon’s warnings raise concerns that the economic recovery faces a bumpier road throughout the holiday shopping season, as people pay more for products and wait longer to receive everything, daily shopping for gifts. It’s really impressive that the markets were able to get rid of Amazon and Apple, Kinahan said. The latest Commerce Department data shows consumer spending rose just 0.6% in September, a warning sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged period of high inflation . Investors ended a busy earnings week with several large companies reporting mixed results. Starbucks fell 6.3% after reporting strong fourth-quarter tax profits but weak revenue. US Steel jumped 12.9% after the steelmaker posted strong third-quarter financial results and increased its dividend. Newell Brands, maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products, rose 5.1% after reporting strong third quarter results. AbbVie rose 4.6%, one of the biggest winners among S&P 500 healthcare companies, after the drugmaker reported strong third-quarter financial results and increased its profit guidance for the ‘year. Outside of earnings, Wall Street is looking forward to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting as the central bank moves closer to cutting bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

