Expert warns bubble criteria “have now been met”

Stocks are in bubble territory, Richard Bernstein said in a recent memo.

He said cryptocurrencies are also in a bubble.

He explained how to best invest in the stock market during a bubble period.

It’s a question that arises when asset prices soar to astronomical levels as they have this year: are we in a bubble?

For Richard Bernstein a Market veteran for 39 years who Institutional Investor has put in his Hall of Fame, the answer is yes, at least for large swathes of the stock market and for the crypto space.

The S&P 500 reached historic highs on Friday, surpassing 4,600 for the first time in its history. Technology and disruptive stocks are the most bloated, Bernstein said in a recent memo. Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) represent approximately 25% of the S&P 500.

Crypto prices have also increased for the most part. Bitcoin is up more than 42% since September 30. Ethereum is up almost 48% during this period. The joke piece Shiba inu is up 957% over the same period.

But why is Bernstein, a former chief strategist at Merril Lynch who now heads Richard Bernstein Advisors, so sure stocks and crypto are in a bubble? Earlier this year, he set out his bubble criteria, shown in the flowchart below.







Advisors Richard Bernstein







Those criteria have been met, he reiterated in a recent memo after first stating so in June.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has flooded the market with massive monetary stimulus, buying assets and fixing interest rates. Congress passed unprecedented fiscal stimulus. About a third of the money in circulation in the United States today has been printed in the past 18 months.







Federal Reserve Bank of Saint-Louis







Speculation has been rampant in stocks over the past year or more, with retail traders piling up in stocks even like AMC and GameStop. The same has happened in crypto with dogecoin and now shiba inu.

The yield curve, which shows the yields of Treasury bonds of different durations, flattens out. This means that the spread between the yields of shorter-dated bonds and their longer-dated counterparts is narrowing. This usually signals a bearish outlook for long-term investors. An inversion of the yield curve when shorter-dated bond yields exceed longer-dated yields is a reliable indicator



recession

indicator.

The chart below shows the rates heading for a reversal. Recessions have occurred shortly after the last seven inversions.







Gurufocus







Finally, a number of industries are experiencing shortages, resulting in inflation of real assets. The Consumer Price Index, a primary measure of inflation, has been beating economists’ expectations for about 6 consecutive months now. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI is up 5.4%.

How to invest in a bubble

Investor speculation has increased amid these economic conditions. And Bernstein warns that won’t end well for most investors when the bubble bursts.

This is because the bubbles are difficult to time. So Bernstein doesn’t recommend trying to do it. Instead, he said investors should move their assets to under-allocated areas of the market. During the dot-come bubble, these were areas like finance, small caps, and healthcare.

These investments still returned more than tech stocks and the S&P 500, even though they were exited long before the bubble burst in 2000.

“If you had sold Tech and bought the other side of the market (ie small cap, finance, energy) you could have been three years ahead and still have superior returns,” he said. he declared.

The chart below shows the two-year returns for different market sectors after March 2000.







Advisors Richard Bernstein







Bernstein’s views in context

Bernstein is far from the only one who calls the stock market overvalued. About half of Wall Street’s chief bank strategists believe the S&P 500 will end the year below current levels at 4,605. The 2021 median target for the index among them is 4,600.

To cite a few examples, Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian recently warned that the S&P will offer 0% annualized returns over the next decade. Barry Bannister of Stifel has said in recent days that stocks will correct 10% before the end of the year. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson also warned of a potential 20% sale.

Beyond Wall Street, a recent Allianz poll found that 54% of retail investors see a stock market crash future.

But some remain optimistic. Wells fargo and Goldman Sachs have year-end price targets for the S&P 500 at 4,825 and 4,700, respectively.

Many questions remain, however. Consumer spending remained strong and could continue to support earnings. But other indicators, such as job growth, have declined. The reaction of investors when the Fed cuts its asset purchases is another unknown. The same is true of how inflation might climb, and if, how and when the Fed takes steps to crush it.

Crypto also faces its own hurdles, including potential regulation. Either way, valuations, while difficult to measure reliably, appear stretched for some projects, with many not yet widely adopted coins with larger market caps than Fortune 500 companies.

But however the above scenarios play out, once the Bernstein bubble criteria are met, investors may well be cautious in a vulnerable market.