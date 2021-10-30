Stocks fall on Wall Street, pulled down by Big Tech





Stocks edged lower at midday on Wall Street on Friday, pulling major indices to record highs as investors examine the latest round of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% at 11:46 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21 points, or 0.1%, to 35,753 and the Nasdaq was down 0.2%. The indices remain on track to record a weekly gain. The declines outnumbered the winners in the benchmark S&P 500. Technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending were the index’s heaviest weights. These losses offset gains in communications services and health care stocks. Bond yields have increased. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.56% Thursday night to 1.57%. READ MORE: Wages jump the most on records dating back 20 years The latest batch of corporate profits raised fears that a lingering supply chain shortage could dampen economic growth for the remainder of the year. A wide range of companies have warned they face higher costs and will struggle to meet increased demand for products. Apple fell 2.8% after iPhone makers ‘fourth-quarter tax revenue fell below analysts’ expectations as supply shortages make it difficult to meet demand. Internet retail giant Amazon fell 2.8% after higher costs and supply chain issues weighed on its third-quarter financial results and revenue forecast. Apple and Amazon’s warnings raise concerns that the economic recovery faces a bumpier road throughout the holiday shopping season, as people pay more for products and wait longer to receive everything, daily shopping for gifts. The latest Commerce Department data shows consumer spending rose just 0.6% in September, a warning sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged period of high inflation . Investors are ending a profitable week with several large companies reporting mixed results. Starbucks fell 7.2% after reporting strong fourth-quarter tax profits but weak revenue. US Steel jumped 13.7% after the steelmaker posted strong third-quarter financial results and increased its dividend. Outside of profits, European and Asian leaders from the Group of 20 large, fast-growing economies are meeting in Rome. Wall Street is also looking forward to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting as that central bank moves closer to cutting bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

