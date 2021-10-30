Biden administration, EU reach deal to ease Trump tariffs on aluminum and steel





“The president said that one of the main goals of his presidency is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver results for their people, especially workers, and solve the challenges of the 21st century, and two of the greatest of these challenges are the threat of climate change and the economic threat posed by unfair competition from China, “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday. “Today’s agreement with the EU delivers on this promise by moving forward on both fronts.”

In 2018, Trump announced a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminum to support struggling industries, prompting harsh reprimands from US manufacturers of products made from steel. and aluminum, who argued the tariffs would cost jobs in their operations. and increase consumer prices. In Saturday’s appeal, Sullivan called the tariffs “one of the biggest bilateral irritants in US-EU relations.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also applauded Saturday’s deal, while acknowledging it would not completely revoke tariffs on aluminum and steel in place.

“We have reached an agreement with the EU which maintains the 232 tariffs but allows limited volumes of steel and aluminum from the EU to enter US territory,” Raimondo told reporters. “We also agreed to work with the EU to use trade tools to tackle global steel and aluminum overcapacity to tackle carbon intensity, which is an important step in our fight against change climate. “

Saturday’s deal is the result of “difficult” talks in Rome, Raimondo said, and is still aimed at preventing China from flooding markets with surplus steel, while easing pressures on imports from Europe . “For too long, China has been shipping its cheap steel to the United States through Europe and other markets, which has lowered prices and made it virtually impossible to compete with the American steel industry and aluminum, ”said Raimondo. “And of course, in doing so, harming the industry, harming our workers, so today’s agreement allows us to allow limited volumes of steel to enter the United States duty-free while by protecting the US steel industry by ensuring that all steel entering the United States through Europe is produced entirely in Europe. A senior administration official rejected the suggestion that easing tariffs on aluminum and steel could cost Biden politically. “This deal is just the first deal that actually gets something in return for US steel companies and their workers,” the official said on Saturday, adding that clean steel standards would offer US manufacturers an advantage. “Right now our steel companies are the cleanest in the world, and they don’t get credit for it. And this agreement will transform this type of carbon intensity in all modes of production into a source of competitive advantage. According to Raimondo, today’s deal also means the EU will drop retaliatory tariffs against U.S. brands like Harley-Davidson as well as the Kentucky bourbon industry, which are expected to increase in December. “There are 1.7 million Americans supported by the distilled spirits industry, 5,600 manufacturing workers at Harley-Davidson, and all of their jobs are safer today because of this deal,” said she boasted. “This agreement creates a framework through which the United States and the EU agree to take carbon intensity into account in future negotiations, it is the first agreement of its kind. And that means that the United States and the ‘EU, you know, both produce steel and aluminum which are significantly cleaner, meaning less carbon intensive than steel produced in China. “ American automakers were quick to celebrate the news on Saturday, with Harley-Davidson calling the deal a “significant course change in US-EU trade relations,” and thanking the administration for its efforts . “Today’s news is a great victory for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe,” said CEO Jochen Zeitz in a press release . “We are delighted that this brings an end to a conflict that was not of our making and in which Harley-Davidson had no place.” Whiskey distillers have said they look forward to serving their European customers after Saturday’s announcement. “With the removal of these EU tariffs, we are energized and ready to step up our promotions of American whiskey in the EU to reintroduce Native American spirits to EU consumers and resume great export success. American, “the Distilled Spirits Council, which represents American whiskey distillers, CNN said in a statement on Saturday. “The end of this long tariff nightmare is in sight for American distillers, who have struggled with the weight of tariffs and the pandemic.” “Today’s announcement embodies President Biden’s vision to turn the page on past disputes and open a new chapter in enhanced transatlantic relations,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters. “In addition to the EU, by eliminating retaliatory tariffs against the United States”, the two sides “also agreed to suspend the WTO disputes against each other relating to the 232 actions”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/30/politics/steel-tariffs-ease-sanctions-biden-european-union/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos