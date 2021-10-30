Should I sell my shares? There are hundreds of reasons to be released on bail, but only one reason to buy.

Text size





There are more and more reasons why it is time to sell stocks. But there is only one reason to buy: the stock market is going up.

Like so many times this year, we had plenty of reasons to cut back on inventory last week. There have been revenue disappointments from people like

Apple



(ticker: AAPL),

Amazon.com



(AMZN), and

Boeing



(BA); a weak publication of the gross domestic product of the United States; and even a rapid flattening of the yield curve. The stock market ignored everything.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 142.54 points, or 0.4%, while the



S&P 500

increased by 1.3% and the



Nasdaq Composite

gained 2.7%. All three finished the week at record highs.

Some of them were worth ignoring. On the yield curve, the difference between short- and long-term Treasury yields fell 0.15 percentage points in a single day, a massive move that has been attributed to fears that the Federal Reserve could pick up too quickly. interest rate. However, technical reasons were most likely at the origin of the shrinkage.

For most of us, the only time we need to watch the curve is when it reverses. It’s when short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, and it’s usually a sign that a recession is on the way. The current difference is 1.0678 points. Were still far from it.

Even the Apple and Amazon earnings flop didn’t affect the stock market, nor did it really hurt Apple or Amazon stocks. Apple fell on Friday after only hitting profit expectations and running out of sales, but still ended the week up 0.8%. Amazon fell last Friday after missing everything, but it also ended the week up, up 1.1%. [Investors] saw Apple and Amazon’s poor performance and supply chain constraints as a short-term problem and nothing that will derail their dominance, writes Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda.

A bitter, especially one that sold 5% down in September, especially in the face of so much bad news, might suggest that market resilience is something to fear, not to celebrate. Either way, the pros, at least, may have no choice but to go all out, especially if they need to catch up with the market by the end of the year. , notes Frank Gretz of Wellington Shields, and that could keep the market bullish. . The market ignored / survived a lot of bad news, he writes. To whatever degree, higher seems likely.

History suggests that there is a good chance that the market is heading higher, at least on the basis of a measure of magnitude. The NYSE Cumulative Advance / Decline Line, which tracks the rise and fall of stocks as a whole, finally hit an all-time high last week, something it had not done since June. When the A / D line hit a new high after more than 90 days, the S&P 500 was higher three months later 22 out of 25 times since 1935, according to Sundial Capital Researchs Jason Goepfert, while gaining a median of 4, 1%. Over a very long history, the odds favor stocks on the rise, or at least limited declines, after large breaks, he explains.

This coming week there are gains of





Pfizer



(PFE),





Electronic arts



(AE), and





Year



(ROKU), a Fed meeting and the release of the October payroll figures, and it could all be used as an excuse to sell.

No.

