Ghana Stock Exchange courts state-owned enterprises on local stock exchange

Economic news for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Ghana Stock Exchange Deputy Managing Director Abena Amoah said the government should consider listing successful state-owned enterprises in the domestic capital market in order to attract the investments necessary for growth and profitability.

According to her, the exchange has already identified some state-owned enterprises with strong financial prospects that could attract investors if listed on the local stock exchange.

Speaking to Business24 in an interview, she said: We have entered into a formal partnership with them; we are working with the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) and the government to identify SoEs that are ready to invest and bring to market.

Based on our analysis, there are about 15 of which we believe the government could easily raise over GH2 billion if it were to bring them into the market and offload certain stocks, she added.

According to the deputy director of GSE, it was better for state-owned enterprises to be listed on the market to raise capital instead of resorting to borrowing, as the government might have to sell some of them.

This is an area that the government can consider to raise capital. For some of them, with only 20% of sales, it could bring in a significant amount of money, she said.

Besides seeking money in the market from fund managers and individuals to finance their operations, the move will also improve corporate governance in public listed companies, she added.

Last year, SIGA announced that it was considering going public with some SoEs and, according to Ms. Amoah, the doors to the market remain open for state-owned enterprises.