How to Buy PayPal Stocks for the Cost of a Dime of Stock





Pay Pal (NASDAQ: PYPL), a pioneer of online payments, has an interesting history that dates back to 1999, when none other than Elon Musk ran the company that would become PayPal. In 2002, PayPal went public at $ 13 a share, but its time as a public company was short lived because eBay bought it later that same year. But PayPal reverted to being a public company in 2015 when it was split from eBay. PayPal started trading on the Nasdaq Stock market on July 20, 2015, at around $ 41 per share. Over six years later, it was pretty much a rocket, with a total return of around 480% and an annualized return of around 31% as of October 28. The stock is currently trading at around $ 233 per share and, as a leader in the growing mobile payments industry, is expected to continue its solid growth. The good news for people who don’t have the capital to buy shares of that stock right now is that they can invest in PayPal for the cost of a penny stock by investing in fractional shares. PayPal has grown by leaps and bounds PayPal has been one of the best growth stocks in the market for the past few years. The company is at the forefront of the digital payment revolution, as merchants and consumers gradually shift from cash payments to mobile and online payments. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic as more people have shopped online and used contactless payment options. A 2020 study from Pew Research found that one-third of American adults don’t use cash during the week. This number will only increase over the next 10 years, 20 years and beyond. According to Markets and Markets Research, the global digital payments market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14.2% between 2020 and 2025. PayPal is perfectly positioned to ride this wave, as it is not only the largest digital payment company, it also pretty much invented the concept of online payments and was certainly a pioneer in the space. It enjoys massive name recognition and the number of users has grown exponentially. As of June 30, it had 403 million active accounts, a 16% year-over-year increase. The number of payment transactions jumped 27% year on year to 4.7 billion, while total payment volume (POS) climbed 40% to $ 311 billion in the last quarter. The Venmo mobile payment app, which saw a 58% increase in POS to $ 58 billion in the second quarter, has been a big contributor to PayPal’s growth in recent years. By 2025, the company plans to nearly double its number of active users, setting itself a target of 750 million. It also predicts that it will double its annual revenue from its current $ 25 billion, forecast for 2021, to over $ 50 billion in 2025, with annual free cash flow doubling to more than $ 10 billion. With strong cash flow, PayPal has over $ 19 billion in cash and cash equivalents with relatively low debt – around $ 9 billion. This has allowed PayPal to fund its growth through acquisitions, like Paidy – a buy-it-now, later-payment provider in Japan – and through initiatives such as its new PayPal app, which brings all of its businesses together. services in a single application. Board the PayPal train PayPal’s share price has climbed to around $ 233 per share since its second IPO in 2015. For some investors, especially those new to the space who can either be valued from a point of. As high input, or uncertain about the allocation of large chunks of capital to a share from the start, fractional shares are a great option. Many brokers now offer this option, which allows people to invest by dollar amount, not just by share price. So instead of shell out over $ 1,100 for five PayPal shares, you could go for an initial investment of $ 100, which would buy you about 43% of a stock at its current price and then add more to the stock. over time. You could even treat it like a penny stock, investing just a few dollars to get started, if you feel like it. PayPal would be a great place to start as it is a market leader that still has enormous potential for growth in a booming industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

