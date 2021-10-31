Video game stocks are in the trash, but profits could mean new life

Video game publishers and related stocks have been hit by an expected slowdown in the pandemic gaming boom, but they have a chance of a rebirth with third quarter earnings and a big holiday forecast in the coming days.

Forecasts provided three months ago indicated that the booming growth fueled by the pandemic was slowing, and many stocks were therefore reduced in the bargain basket. During the quarter ending in September, Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI,

shares fell 19%, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO,

shares fell 13%, Electronic Arts Inc. EA,

shares slipped 1%, Zynga Inc. ZNGA,

shares fell 29% and Roblox Inc. RBLX,

stocks fell 16%. In comparison, the S&P 500 SPX index,

increased by 0.2% and the IGV IGV Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF,

increased by 2%.

While video game stocks have struggled as a group over the past three months, analysts haven’t seen much change in the long-term trajectory of one of the top-selling forms of entertainment, with expected 2021 revenue of nearly $ 260 billion, according to IDC estimates.

We believe the underlying fundamentals of video games remain strong, with a growth spurt in the 2020s due to shelter-in-place not appearing to be reversing despite rising immunization levels, the recent wrote. Cowen analyst Doug Creutz.

Creutz said valuations are at their lowest for several years, both in absolute terms and relative to the market, but investors are unsure why many video game stocks are underperforming the market.

We’ve had a lot of inbound phone calls over the past couple of months trying to figure out the bear case here; our response has generally been that we don’t think there is one, other than that those stocks never seem to increase, Creutz said. While we believe concerns about video game actions in a reopening scenario put pressure on the group late last year and early this year, we are now going through the toughest COVID-19 competitions. (Q2) and monetization and engagement seem to be staying pretty healthy.

Our view on space is now the most bullish we’ve been in at least five years, as multiples currently look very attractive relative to the market and historical norms, the Cowen analyst said.

Read: People still play video games a lot, but how many?

Publishers and related companies have a chance to turn the tide with their holiday forecasts, as well as surpass their own expectations for the third quarter. Activision Blizzard ATVI,

kicks off the week with an earnings report slated for Tuesday after markets close, and a flood soon follows next week.

Activision Blizzard has been in full damage control mode for more than a full quarter, since companies saw a muted response to allegations of gender discrimination and harassment that exploded, leading to employee walkouts. The company spent most of the last quarter’s conference call with analysts discussing how it was going to ensure a safe and fair workplace.

The company was later the subject of a federal labor complaint alleging mistreatment of protesting employees. More recently, the company reportedly fired and berated dozens of employees for discrimination and harassment, and chief executive Bobby Kotick pledged to cut his pay.

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler, who has a buy and target price of $ 108 on Activision Blizzard, said the relatively low price of the stock and the expected acceleration in growth through 2022 gives to the action a favorable risk / return profile.

We continue to love the setup to accelerate growth in 2022 punctuated by a wider range of game releases, including the likely and long-awaited launches of Diablo Immortal, Overwatch 2, the next. [World of Warcraft] expansion pack, and at least one other high-profile new mobile game launch, Handler said.

The wait is the hardest part

As global supply chain issues scare consumers with the possibility of empty shelves for the holiday season, video game software is being widely distributed digitally.

That said, the games themselves have had their own issues lately: delayed releases.

Christoph Hartmann, former president of Take-Two who now runs Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN,

video game development studios, recently told MarketWatch that traditional publishers who derive their only source of revenue from games are under tremendous pressure to release games on a fiscal schedule, but this increases the risk of releasing a game before everyone else. the bugs have been fixed.

This was certainly the case with the CDR of CD Projekt SA,

the long-awaited and long-awaited release of Cyberpunk 2077 from forced distributors like Sony Group Corp. 6758,

to offer full refunds.

Take-Two, which is due to report on Wednesday after the bell, must recover from recently announced delays. In September, Take-Two said expansions to the Grand Theft Auto franchise and two immersive main titles would be delayed. Electronic Arts also reported on Wednesday and also faced delays. In September, EA announced that Battlefield 2042 would launch globally on November 19, delayed from its scheduled October 22 release, but not as bad as in 2022, as had been said.

Read: Amazon video game director on New World’s success and why everyone’s chasing Roblox

In a recent note, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Tyler Parker said he sees Activision Blizzards’ short-term concerns in the share price and that EA is at the least risk in terms of the share price. profits. Parker has overweight ratings on Activision and EA, and sector weight ratings on Take-Two.

With fundamentals remaining resilient and the fact that pandemic-related lineups are expected to soften as a pre-holiday scenario, we believe sentiment may start to improve for the group, especially as the guides in the The previous year indicates that growth is approaching, Parker said.

And then the newcomers, and Zynga

To complement Wednesday’s results, Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK,

is expected to report. The Israel-based game developer was one of the top-performing sectors last season and recently announced it was acquiring design and entertainment company Reworks Oy in a deal valued at $ 600 million . His stock has been one of the few to gain recently, adding 25.6% in the past three months.

Additionally, investors will see if publishers have any comments on whether a recent App Store move has increased revenue. In September, a federal judge ruled that Apple Inc. AAPL,

can no longer force app developers to use its payment system, which was seen as a boon to game companies who had to pay Apple for a portion of their in-app purchases.