It is illegal to promise a fixed return on the stock market – News





Dubai – The National Stock Exchange has also warned investors and advised them to ignore advertisements on guaranteed or fixed return programs The NSE also asked investors not to invest in funds or securities with unregistered brokers or intermediaries in programs offering fixed or indicative returns. – Photo file By HP Ranina / NRI Problem Posted: Sat, 30 Oct 2021, 10:42 AM Question: From time to time we receive advertising messages on SMS and Whatsapp inviting people to invest funds in certain stocks or mutual funds. Sometimes advertisements indicate a guaranteed rate of return for investors. I have advised my Gulf friends to ignore these messages and not be swayed by the so-called promised returns on investments. Am I right to do it? Reply: You are absolutely right to advise your friends not to be swayed by assured returns that are promised to sway gullible investors. In fact, the National Stock Exchange also warned investors and advised them to ignore advertisements on guaranteed or fixed return plans. Some advertisements refer to the experience of other investors simply to influence the investing public. The NSE also asked investors not to invest in funds or securities with unregistered brokers or intermediaries in programs offering fixed or indicative returns. In fact, it is illegal to promise or indicate an assured or fixed return in the securities market. Any investment in such programs is not eligible for any compensation from a scholarship. The NSE also asked investors not to allow anyone to trade on their behalf, including investment advisers or brokers. Q: Many countries advocate an International Solar Alliance. Is it feasible and what would it cost? A: The One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) is intended to connect the world through a transnational network to share solar energy. The scale of this project could very well make it the next greatest marvel of modern engineering. Cost effective storage will be an important part of this project and when implemented it will provide cheaper electricity than fossil fuel based energy. For this project to bear fruit, it is necessary to triple the investments in the extension of the network. The International Energy Agency has estimated an investment of $ 800 billion per year in solar power. The International Solar Alliance is developing an investment action plan and roadmap to mobilize $ 1 trillion in investment by 2030. The OSOWOG master plan envisions interregional energy grids to share energy. solar energy across the world, taking advantage of differences in time zones, seasons and resources of countries and regions. This will help decarbonise energy production. It is important to note that Germany has successfully entered into an energy grid partnership with the Nordic countries. Q: The food industry is changing with the creation of more and more Internet restaurants. I’m told that technology is now going to play a big role in the food business, eliminating the need for chefs, cooks and other restaurant workers. Won’t this revolutionize the hotel industry? A: In the past, technology in the food industry was used for construction products, restaurant discovery, reservations, or food delivery. However, rapid changes are taking place and automated processes are being developed to make food products such as falafel, pizza, fried food, biryanis, etc. The machines prepare these foods by adjusting the time and temperature according to the specifications of each dish. At the end of the process, the machine scans the dish to decide whether to accept or reject it. This technology ensures that the cooking process avoids human error and enables rapid scaling. Machines are also developed to reproduce the process of producing artisan tea. Companies that have hundreds of outlets in different countries around the world make sure that you get the exact same product in every outlet. The kitchen equipment is developed based on the experience of well-known chefs, the machine implements the same action of chefs in the manufacture of different products. Cloud kitchens are emerging rapidly in different parts of the world. The technology-driven food industry is developing new materials and creating smart appliances using kitchen robotics. Tools are used to measure the heat and tang levels of all the ingredients so that each dish meets the same consistency standards. HP Ranina is a practicing lawyer specializing in tax laws and foreign exchange management in India.

