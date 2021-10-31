Business
These 10 actions are Edelweiss’ best choices for Diwali
Brokerage and research firm Edelweiss has recommended a total of ten stocks as its top Diwali picks, which includes Birlasoft, Brigade Enterprise, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Home First Finance Company (HFFC), Indo Count Industries, Inox Leisure, Max Healthcare and Mindtree.
Edelweiss’ best stock picks for Diwali –
Birlasoft: Better deal signings, a focus on niche verticals, high customer growth and increased efficiency due to tail reduction are responsible for improving profitability, the house of brokerage.
Ent Brigade: Edelweiss believes Brigade is the best way to revive the residential market and would continue to maintain its market share given its light asset model, strong brand and execution track record.
ICICI Bank: In terms of valuation, ICICI trades at a discount to its major peers such as Kotak and HDFC Bank. The valuation gap is expected to close, causing the share price CAGR to rise 22-25% over the next two years, ”the note said.
HFFC: The broker believes Home First Finance Company is well positioned to capitalize on the strong growth but under-penetrated the affordable housing market.
Indo Count: With multiple favorable winds in the industry, such as strong demand for imports from the United States, China and an ongoing strategy, the continuation of export incentives in addition to attractive valuations, Edelweiss continues to prefer IndoCount in the textile space.
IndusInd Bank: “The share is currently trading at a discount compared to the 4 largest private banks. We believe it has the potential to trade at 2.2xP / ABV which implies returns of 30-35% over the next 2 years.
Infosys: Edelweiss expects revenue / EBIT / PAT to increase 40% / 41% / 42% in fiscal year 21-FY23E. He believes margins will remain resilient due to operating leverage, higher offshoring and high utilization.
Inox Leisure: The ILL is well placed to capitalize on strong pent-up demand because the vast majority of Indians would be vaccinated. In addition, the ILL is expected to add screens aggressively after standardization, which should drive revenue growth.
Max Health: We think MHI is the best game in the Indian hospital space. Its increased bed capacity at a lower cost will not only increase revenue, but also generate higher RoCE. “
Mindtree: The acquisition of NxT will allow Mindtree to develop in-depth expertise in the field and position it as one of the main partners for the exploitation of data and analysis.
The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
