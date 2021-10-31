What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook name change





Facebook may have unveiled its new identity at a glitzy event Thursday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity. As Facebook morphed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Meta Materials Inc jumped 26% in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. The stock rose 5% to $ 4.79 on Friday in pre-trade, with nearly a million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, Facebook’s shares were slightly higher. Shares of Meta Materials have already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, seeing sharp swings and wild swings over the past few months. It hit an all-time high of nearly $ 22 in June. The company, which specializes in designing materials used in various industries such as consumer electronics and aerospace, has a market value of $ 1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. A sign indicating Wall Street is visible outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States, July 19, 2021. (Credit: REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY / FILE PHOTO) This isn’t the first time stocks have reacted over mistaken identities – Zoom Technologies jumped at the height of the pandemic, when the world flocked to the video conferencing service of the same name. But it was not clear whether the mere similarity of names or a coordinated push from “same-stock” investors – or both – was pushing shares of Meta Materials up. “Is the (after hours) price action real, or are people buying MMAT thinking they’re getting Facebook for really cheap? Asked a user of a Reddit community dedicated to the discussion of the Meta Materials inventory, which was created in March. Meta Materials CEO George Palikaras also appeared to be having fun on Thursday, tweeting: “On behalf of @Metamaterialtec, I cordially welcome @Facebook to the #metaverse.” – George Palikaras (@palikaras) 28 October 2021 Palikaras highlighted a company announcement on Thursday of an upcoming online conference featuring executives from Meta Materials, the virtual reality (VR) division of Facebook and other companies, when Reuters emailed Meta Materials for comments. Facebook’s name change was revealed Thursday during its virtual and augmented reality conference. Social media was abuzz with the news that Facebook was becoming Meta, with posts poking fun at the movement receiving the most attention. “Name change to Meat,” burger chain Wendy’s said in a tweet that was enjoyed by nearly 250,000 users. The official Twitter handle wrote: “BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter”, garnering some 226,000 likes.

