Corporate rates left alone, targeted share buybacks: what’s in Biden’s tax plan

A corporate tax hike and a new billionaire levy were not included in the Biden administration’s proposals to pay for its social spending priorities, but some companies could still pay more and it could become more expensive to buy back shares.

Posted on Thursday before President Joe Biden leaves for a series of meetings in Europe, the tax plans aim to fund clean energy initiatives, a universal preschool and many more of the White House’s Build Back Better agenda. . Negotiations are expected to continue on the package, which fell to $ 1.75 trillion from an earlier 10-year target of $ 3.5 trillion.

Here are some important tax provisions that made the cut, and some that are not included.

What’s in it:

MINIMUM CORPORATE TAX 15%: The White House aims to raise $ 325 billion over 10 years through a minimum 15% tax on large corporations, based on profits reported to shareholders. As the Wall Street Journal reported, supporters say the minimum tax would apply to about 200 companies. The idea is to collect more taxes from big companies like Amazon AMZN,

who declare little or no tax burden despite recording considerable profits.

SHARE REDEMPTION TAX: Companies that buy their own shares would see a 1% surcharge on those buybacks. The White House says executives too often use buyouts to get rich instead of investing in workers and the economy, with buyouts increasing after the 2017 Republican tax code overhaul. SPX investors,

It should not be expected to weigh too much on share buybacks, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs.

ADDITIONAL SUPPLEMENT 0.02%: While the top marginal personal tax rate will not change under the Bidens plan, the very rich will not get away with it. As MarketWatch reports, the most upscale households would face an additional 5% tax on income over $ 10 million, and once the income reaches $ 25 million, they would pay an additional tax of $ 8. %. It would affect 0.02% of Americans, according to the White House.

ENERGY TAX CREDITS: The proposal makes major investments in the climate, notably through tax credits to encourage the transition to cleaner energy sources. It includes extended credits to boost the use of ICLN clean energy,

in utilities and homes, and for transmission and storage, as well as for cleaner passenger and commercial vehicles. The total value of the credits is $ 320 billion.

CHILDREN’S TAX CREDIT: An improved child tax credit would continue for another year under the Bidens plan. The one-year extension is a bummer for Democrats who wanted to make it permanent, and also falls short of the extension previously requested by Bidens until 2025. The White House said the plan would mean monthly payments to parents of almost 90% of children next year. The new framework would also make the credit fully repayable on a permanent basis, a change that would ensure low-income households could receive the full amount of the credit even if they did not face a significant tax liability.

What’s new :

INCREASE IN ENTERPRISE RATES: Democrats have scrapped plans to raise the federal corporate tax rate by 21%, amid opposition from Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who said she would not support rate hikes for corporate taxpayers. companies or high incomes.

TOBACCO AND NICOTINE TAX: An excise tax on tobacco and nicotine products was also excluded from Bidens’ proposal, and we don’t expect it to return, analysts at Beacon Policy Advisors said. A proposal earlier this year from the House Ways and Means Committee would have doubled the current federal tax on cigarettes to $ 2.01 a pack.

SALT: The Bidens executive did not mention changes to the national and local tax deduction, usually abbreviated as SALT. But Democratic lawmakers say they expect changes to the cap before a bill is passed.

BILLION IMPT: A proposal to tax billionaires on unrealized capital gains proved to be short-lived, drawing opposition from Tesla TSLA,

Chief Elon Musk. It would have affected around 700 Americans, but also faced a potential challenge on constitutional grounds.

IRS BANK REQUIREMENTS: Even a scaled-down proposal to ask banks to notify the Internal Revenue Service of cash flows from certain accounts receivable collapsed in the face of opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, and others.

Andrew Keshner contributed to this report.