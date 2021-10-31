Do the rich have to pay more taxes? We ask New Yorkers on Wall StreetExBulletin

Business
Do the rich have to pay more taxes? We ask New Yorkers on Wall Street
As lawmakers continue to argue over President Biden’s spending plan, we asked New Yorkers on Wall Street for their opinion.
SALLY HERSHIPS, BYLINE: We talked about the so-called billionaire tax. But what do people think on Wall Street, where some of the richest people in the world make their money? Journalist Sally Herships went there to find the wealthy and those who work with them to see what they think of Biden’s plan.
HERSHIPS: It only takes three zeros to go from millionaire to billionaire, and you can make those zeros right here in New York’s financial district. The Stock Exchange is here. Walk down the block, you will see Tiffany’s shiny black cars with drivers waiting inside.
There’s a lot of what I would call – that’s not a nice description, but finance guys, guys, you know, navy blue pants or black pants with a waistcoat, zipper waistcoat, cotton waistcoat, fleece, a down vest. The neighborhood looks a bit like a caricature of itself. It should be easy to find rich people to talk to, but no.
Aren’t you making $ 25 million a year?
CHRIS DAKIS: No. At the moment, I am not.
HERSHIPS: Chris Dakis (ph) is the Managing Director of The Malt House. It’s a gastro pub nearby. It’s still early days, so no wealthy banker has yet rejected successful whiskeys. An earlier version of Biden’s plan required billionaires to pay more tax on their assets, from mansions to racehorses. But this idea was rejected.
DAKIS: I think Elon Musk came out and said something about it. Like, oh, if they can do this to me, they’re gonna come get you. And it’s like they’ve already taxed us, mate. What are you talking about?
HERSHIPS: Dakis has tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Part of the president’s plan would put the taxpayer’s money of the rich into higher education, like Pell Grants.
Yes, and it looks like the plan right now calls for a minimum tax of 15% on the reported profits of large companies.
DAKIS: All for that. Let’s do it.
HERSHIPS: A few streets south, Sandrine Marlier (ph) is standing in front of another restaurant. She is holding her cell phone, wearing a tawny suede jacket. She works as a model and life coach and looks very stylish. But Marlier says the pandemic has been difficult for her.
SANDRINE MARLIER: The fashion industry has been so affected. It was really difficult for the freelancers. I’m going to apply for a grant, something I never thought I would do because I was doing well.
HERSHIPS: Before, Marlier says she made $ 250,000 a year. She wants to see more public spending on education.
MARLIER: I am a mother. My daughter is 5 1/2 years old. She’s in pre-K. Like, the future is the children. They deserve health care. They deserve at least a decent education. So the money has to come from somewhere.
HERSHIPS: So why not the rich? In the meantime, Marlier has work to do. She’s expecting a client.
MARLIER: He’s calling right now (laughs). We are going to talk about business, make plans, change the world.
HERSHIPS: Around the corner, Ozgun Saran is chatting with a friend. She is standing outside 60 Wall Street, wearing sparkling earrings. According to the current version of the bill, she would not have to pay additional taxes.
OZGUN SARAN: I’m not in those categories right now, so hey let’s tax them (laughs).
HERSHIPS: Do you hope to get there someday?
SARAN: I’m close but not there yet (laughs).
HERSHIPS: Maybe Saran has a chance to become a multimillionaire.
In which sector do you work or in which …
SARAN: In the bank.
HERSHIPS: In the bank. OKAY. So there is a chance. You have a chance. I’m on public radio.
SARAN: Yeah, really not.
HERSHIPS: Saran says his wealthy friends and colleagues aren’t happy about paying more.
SARAN: And, you know, at this point, if you’re that rich, does that really matter, you know?
HERSHIPS: Are you telling them that?
SARAN: No (laughs). Whoops.
HERSHIPS: Saran says if she succeeds, she’ll likely leave the country to avoid paying taxes.
Sally Herships, NPR News.
(EXCERPT FROM THE HIT CREW SONG, “FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY”)
