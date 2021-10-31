Stock market indices cannot be obscure

Among the many changes brought on by the global financial crisis in 2008, one of the most significant was the massive shift away from active asset management in favor of passive index funds. The clues that these funds follow have in turn acquired enormous power, becoming the guardians of the flow of trillions of dollars.

Names like S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell and MSCI are great brands in their own right, generate record income charge a fund license fee. The Financial Times itself recently re-entered the index market, thanks to a partnership with Wilshire, 10 years later sale its stake in FTSE on the London Stock Exchange in 2011. Nikkei, which owns the FT, compiles its own index of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

But a scandal that calls into question the integrity of the provider of one of the most commonly tracked indices has disproportionate implications for investors large and small.

A recent working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that companies that bought credit scores S&P Globals’ rating activities were statistically more likely to be included in the S&P 500, the benchmark index for US blue chips managed by another subsidiary of S&P.

S&P maintains that the paper, which has not been peer reviewed, is flawed and misleading as to the eligibility rules and methodology of the indices. S&P also insists that it has a strict separation of business lines. Granted, some of the newspapers’ claims may seem exaggerated, given that S&P is a major player in both credit rating and index provision. A company can naturally seek a credit rating to help it in its expansion efforts which would propel it into the index anyway.

But accusations of conflicts and pay-to-play in indices are particularly problematic for S&P, whose rating business was marred by similar allegations during the financial crisis, as well as other major rating agencies. S&P paid $ 1.4 billion to settle with the US Department of Justice in 2015 after being accused of inflating the ratings it gave to mortgage derivatives to win business with rivals on approach of the crisis.

Pay-to-play claims wouldn’t have any influence if the clues worked in a stereotypical fashion. While it is well known that the S&P 500 is not more an index of America’s 500 largest publicly traded stocks, rather than how much discretion is allowed in the process is perhaps the thorniest issue that the document highlights, which now needs to be addressed.

S&P argued that discretion allows it to keep sectors balanced, as well as the element of surprise, which prevents hedge funds from making high profile decisions about new members. S&P also points to the case of AIG, the insurance giant was bailed out by the US government in 2008. AIG should then have quit the index, but S&P said retaining insurer members avoided further panic.

S&P allows a more subjective judgment than other indices. The document found that the S&P eligibility criteria alone explained only 62% of the composition of the index between 1980 and 2018, and only 3% of new additions. That leaves a lot of money to pursue a committee over what constitutes the right makeup of its index. Catch allegations, whether through industry or politics, are almost inevitable.

Transparency is essential as questions about the composition of indices become more relevant. This will be especially true in areas of growing importance, such as ESG investing. It may not be possible to remove the element of judgment entirely. If this is the case, it is important that index providers are not transparent in a discretionary manner, but rather discretionary in a transparent manner.