Dangote Industries Limited dominates the Nigerian cement market and is a key player in the growing market African cement companies. The conglomerate has also expanded its manufacturing activities into a range of food processing industries such as sugar and salt. This expansion makes it the largest group listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In 2020, Dangote’s three subsidiaries listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange employed 19,672 workers. This equates to 51% of all workers in listed manufacturing companies.

Dangote has been one of the main beneficiaries of Nigeria’s upstream integration policy. Introduced in 2002, it operated through tariffs, levies and tax breaks. In recent years, Nigerian manufacturing has shown some degree of recovery. The share of manufacturing industries in production rose to 9.3% in 2017, from 6% in 2002 (calculations based on UN National Accounts).

The Strategies were originally designed for cement and beverages. They were later extended to sugar, rice, tomato paste, automobiles, oil and gas, and textiles. The changes have led Nigeria to become the largest cement producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

Is the rise of the Dangotes group therefore an illustration of a successful industrial policy? Not quite, we are discussing our recently published research.

Dangote could be an example of a successful and dynamically expanding manufacturing company in Nigeria. But the structural transformation of the Nigerian economy remains very limited.

We have tried to understand why this is so. We argue that a key challenge for late industrializing countries like Nigeria is to support the development of domestic demand for goods at the same time as policy is used to develop the capacity of industries to increase production.

The two must work together if there is to be a structural change in the economy beyond developing a few industrial islands of efficiency.

Islands of efficiency

In Nigeria, public policies have failed to support the development of structures capable of fueling the growth in domestic demand for goods. This is itself the result of historically formed power relations or asymmetries between actors in their ability to influence and exercise power.

Industrial policy that made import licensing conditional on the establishment of upstream integration of domestic supply capacity may have encouraged increases in production and productivity in individual firms such as Dangotes. . But these productivity increases have not been passed on to consumers through price cuts, higher wages for workers, or other redistributive measures such as taxation of corporate profits.

If so, for a given level of capitalist consumption and investment, effective demand and production will fall. This follows from the economist Micha Kaleckis paradox of costs. As an increase in wages increases the production costs of a sole proprietorship and reduces profit margins (i.e. profits per item sold), the overall level of production that can be sold profitably increases. And with that the overall sales and the rate of profit.

Indeed, workers and subsistence communities have a higher propensity to consume than capitalists.

In contexts where firms react strongly to increases in demand as has been the case in Nigeria, the results are only individual islands of efficiency as well as limited structural transformation in the economy as a whole, given that demand growth has not been supported by industrial policy.

Learning by doing

Structural change is almost universally recognized as the major development challenge for the economies of sub-Saharan Africa. It is also increasingly recognized that industrial policy is necessary to trigger structural transformation, as increases in productivity rely on tacit knowledge of how to operate machines and organize production.

This can only be acquired through the production process itself.

Therefore, production costs will generally initially exceed world market prices. This means instruments such as subsidies, credit orientation or tariff protection. are necessary to ensure that production can take place before competitiveness is achieved.

The key question revolves around the conditions under which industrial policy can be implemented successfully, as learning ultimately depends on the active effort of companies. It can be difficult for the government to apply. A significant analytical breakthrough here comes from the preview that the instruments of industrial policy must correspond to the distribution of power in society.

The main challenge, therefore, is how to promote demand growth through distribution processes and market structures.

Beyond islands of efficiency

We argue that the likelihood of successful industrial policy implementation increases with expanding markets (increasing demand). The expectations of manufacturers regarding the expansion of the market can act as an incentive to achieve increases in productivity.

Conversely, if market conditions contract, the size of the price may be too small for firms to justify high learning efforts beyond collecting industrial policy subsidies. This has been pointed out, for example, in Ethiopian garment industry.

Moreover, industrialization does not depend only on knowledge. It also depends on the scale. The size of the domestic market is essential for achieving increasing returns to scale and hence further increases in productivity. The larger the market, the more inputs produced with increasing returns to scale.

Hence the market size is essential to support structural transformation across the economy.

The case of Dangote

We show that substantial capital formation by Dangotes firms was stimulated by expectations of growing domestic demand and that learning took place. We did this using data from balance sheets, statements from Dangotes senior management to their shareholders, and media interviews.

The reinvestment rate (investment in relation to profits) was on average 49% in Dangote Cement, 58% in Nascon (salt processing subsidiary of Dangotes) and 31% in DSR (sugar processing subsidiary of Dangotes ) every year between 2010 and 2017. This suggests substantial capital formation.

At the same time, Dangote Cement’s cost-to-income ratio has fallen and is significantly lower than that of Lafarge, its closest competitor in the Nigerian cement market.

Dangote Cements revenues have grown at a faster rate than their costs, while costs and revenues have increased roughly in line for Lafarge. Since both companies can charge the same price in Nigeria, this suggests an increase in productivity for Dangote Cement.

In this sense, industrial policy has been successful in terms of supporting learning and increasing productivity.

Through productive investments, Dangote extended its lead over its competitors, resulting in monopoly market structures.

Meanwhile, Dangote has successfully co-opted opposition groups and rival civil society groups as ruling elites shift to ensure the government’s backward integration policy continues. Like this paper watch, Dangote Industrial Limited has been one of the main beneficiaries.

Key lessons

It is true that monopoly market structures are the result of productive investment. But the political and economic power of Dangote favored a disproportionate growth in profits compared to the purchasing power of wage earners and subsistence communities.

This meant that the domestic market (the basis of demand) had remained vulnerable.

This vulnerability is compounded by economic shocks such as Fall in oil prices in 2014. This resulted in a depreciation of the exchange rate. This put pressure on domestic prices. The effect has been the decline in the purchasing power of low-income households as well as an increase in the costs of imported raw materials needed for production.

A more unequal distribution of income and wealth makes the demand base more susceptible to such external shocks and therefore undermines the original engine of productivity growth while limiting space for other firms.

Notably, profits across the conglomerate grew faster than wages. At Dangote Cement, the average salary per employee in 2018 was lower than in 2011. Profits more than tripled during this period.

In addition, the effective tax rate was just under 5%. This left limited resources for pro-poor redistribution.

Dangote alone does not control the growth in purchasing power of the entire economy. Nonetheless, the firm-level observations for Dangote reflect the distribution dynamics in Nigeria and reflect the broader trajectory of the wage share in Nigeria. This figure has been declining since the wake of structural adjustment in the 1980s.

In short, demand responses can stimulate competition and increase productivity and can underpin successful implementation of industrial policy in the direction of applying the learning effort. Nonetheless, the result of such demand responses can be monopolies, which paradoxically can undermine demand by reducing the purchasing power of workers and subsistence communities.

The demand-side conditions for successful industrial policy implementation and sustained structural transformation have long been absent from the debates, both theoretically and politically.

But the growth in demand is closely linked to the distribution of income and wealth. The expansion of domestic markets alongside and as a basis for export growth is important to support late industrialization. Therefore, a successful industrial policy does not depend only on increasing productivity. It also depends on the results of pro-poor distribution and labor.