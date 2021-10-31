Fed decision, macroeconomic data and earnings will play a major role

The Fed’s decision on interest rates, announcements of national macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings will be the main drivers of sentiment for the stock market during a shortened holiday week, analysts said.
Investors will also be guided by monthly auto sales figures to be announced on Monday.
The equity markets will remain closed Thursday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Friday for Diwali Balipratipada.
Selling by foreign funds, weak global markets and mixed earnings weighed on market sentiment last week. Last week, the 30-stock BSE benchmark fell 1,514.69 points, or 2.49%.
Here’s what analysts are saying about the market:
Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Due to the Diwali holiday, the markets will have a truncated three-day trading session this week.
The key events to watch this week will be India’s PMI data for October and the US Fed meeting which will provide some direction to the market.
Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart
It’s going to be a truncated week because of Diwali where the market is heading this festival season with a profit-booking vibe.
The week will begin with auto sales figures for October when expectations are low, while the market will also assess consumer sentiment on Dhanteras and Diwali.
Big gains are expected this week, including names like HDFC, IRCTC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and SBI, he added.
Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities
Although the coming trading week is shorter than usual, it can undoubtedly be hectic. News and market sentiment could be largely dominated by the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Additionally, Indian automakers will release their monthly sales figures. Despite the advent of the holiday season, semiconductor shortages, rising freight and commodity prices could continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales.
Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99
Markets are expected to remain bearish in the near term due to earnings recognition in various sectors and weak global signals.
The second quarter earnings season is underway, with the market receiving mixed responses from companies reporting their earnings. Along with corporate profits, the market has to contend with macro numbers.
Vinod Nair, Head (Research) at Geojit Financial Services
India’s manufacturing and services PMI data to be released this week will be a key indicator in determining October’s economic progress.
Moreover, the decisions of the Fed at its meeting this week will be a major factor that will boost global stocks in the coming days.
(With PTI inputs)