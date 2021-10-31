The best stocks to buy now? 4 technology stocks to watch | national

Business
When you are looking for the best tech stocks in the stock Exchange right now, investors are spoiled for choice. It all depends on what you think is the dominant technology that will shape the future. Whether it is a cloud computing company such asMicrosoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) or an electric vehicle company such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), they all rely heavily on the intricacies of technology to improve their products and offerings. Given how reliant on technology we are today, it would be safe to assume that this trend is likely to continue.
As we move into the third quarter earnings season, many of the technological actions report better than expected figures. Savvy investors who anticipated this would have benefited greatly. To take Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: DALLE) for example. Company stock rose more than 20% in response to a strong third quarter earnings report. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $ 0.34, far exceeding expectations of $ 0.15. And there may be other companies with similar potential in the tech space today. With that in mind, do you have a list of the best tech stocks in the stock market today?
Let’s start the list with one of the biggest names in the tech space, Intelligence. Sure, he may have faded from the radar of some investors over the years, but the fact remains that he is still one of the leaders in the industry. Since Pat Gelsinger took over as CEO earlier this year, the company has been actively trying to regain its throne with many exciting developments.
For example, the company launched the first 12th generation Intel Core family products on Thursday. This would include the Intel Core i9-12900K, the world’s best gaming processor. It features a new high-performance hybrid architecture that delivers multithreaded performance leaps while allowing up to twice the creation speed compared to previous generations. Safe to say, the company will deliver new levels of leadership performance for generations to come.
In addition, the company and Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) have recently strengthened their global partnership. Helbiz will extend the integration of its electric vehicles (EVs) into Intels’ Moovit app. This means that Moovit users will have access to the Helbizs suite of micro-mobility vehicles in more than 35 of its operating cities. Overall, it looks like the best is yet to come for Intel. So, would you add INTC stock to your watchlist today?
Nvidia is an American multinational technology company specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs). For the most part, it is aimed at the gaming and professional markets, as well as systems on a chip (SoC) for the mobile computing and automotive markets. Impressively, NVDA stock has climbed over 90% since the start of the year.
Despite its success over the years, the company continues to innovate and push its limits. Just last week, the company announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform which will be available exclusively in a new high-performance membership tier. The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier will give gamers access to the biggest generational leap in GeForce history. How is it so? Well, it will offer the highest resolutions and fastest frame rates, coupled with the lowest latency.
It’s a good time to be alive for game lovers this year. We also saw the company announce that Electronic arts (NASDAQ: EA) will bring more of its bestselling games to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service last month. It starts with Battlefield Revolution, Mirrors Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Apex Legends. With this flurry of exciting developments, do you have any NVDA stocks as top tech stocks to watch out for now?
Another tech company that’s been making waves lately would be Wolfspeed. Essentially, the company offers technology and production of silicon carbide. Its product families include power switching devices and radio frequency devices for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewables, aerospace and defense. WOLF stock has climbed more than 30% in the past week. So let’s see what was the catalyst for this bullish rise.
For starters, investors seem to be responding well to its report on its first quarter of fiscal 2022 results. It posted revenue of $ 156.6 million, a 36% year-over-year increase. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the company’s sales thanks to the rapid expansion of the market for silicon carbide products. Wolfspeed expects this to continue into the second quarter, as it has set itself a target revenue of between $ 165 million and $ 175 million.
In addition to this, Wolfspeed and the Biophysical Economics Institute recently announced the completion of a pioneering study that demonstrates the superior performance of silicon carbide over traditional semiconductor devices in electric vehicles. It appears that the silicon carbide used in the powertrain of an electric vehicle would result in energy savings of 13: 1. This amount of energy saving would allow for longer battery life and faster charging. Who knows, this new discovery could be a game-changer for the semiconductor industry. With that in mind, are you about to jump on the WOLF stock bandwagon?
To summarize the list, we’ll look at Teradyne. It is a company that provides automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Its business segments include semiconductor testing, system testing, industrial automation, and wireless testing. TER stock is yet another in the industry that has seen a sudden jump due to a strong quarterly report. It has increased by more than 25% over the past month.
On Wednesday, the company released its third quarter financial update. It achieved revenue of $ 951 million, up 16% year-on-year. Meanwhile, its GAAP earnings per share rose 17% to $ 1.41. This shows that demand for its products remained strong in the third quarter as it recorded its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year revenue and profit growth. These are encouraging figures that would attract the attention of potential investors.
Earlier this month LitePoint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne, announced a collaboration with Microchip Technology to provide simplified design validation and turnkey manufacturing test solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) systems. . LitePoint will provide its IQfact + test automation software suitable for Microchips new WFI321E01 Wi-Fi MCU module series. This combination would provide its customers with the tools they need to meet their demand for increasingly complex products. All things considered, do you think the TER stock will have more room for growth?
