A huge pension sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. He bought Alibaba.

A major US public pension fund recently made significant changes to its equity portfolio.

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has increased its investments in

Alibaba Holding Group



(ticker: BABA), and cut the positions in

Netflix



(NFLX),

Bank of America



(DOWN), and

Intelligence



(INTC) in the third trimester. STRS Ohio, as the pension is known, disclosed the trades, among other things, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRS Ohio did not respond to a request for comment. The managed pension $ 80 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, its last actuarial valuation. He had a capitalization ratio of 77.4% on that date, up from 76.1% the year before, meaning he had 77.4 cents for every dollar of bond he owed. That’s better than average, according to a September report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. Using data from the fiscal year ended June 30, the study found that state pensions were on average 71.3% funded.

The pension bought an additional 76,250 U.S. certificates of deposit from Alibaba to end the third quarter with 458,334 ADR from the Chinese online giant. Alibaba’s ADRs had fallen 36% in the first nine months of 2021, and so far in the fourth quarter, they have gained 11.4%. For comparison, the



S&P 500 Index

has grown 14.7% in the first nine months of the year, and so far in the fourth quarter it has gained 6.9%.

Earlier this year, Alibaba’s ADRs were weighed down by regulatory uncertainty in China. In early October, famous value investor Charlie Munger revealed that his company had doubled Alibaba’s ADRs. A report that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma recently visited Europe also encouraged investors, as he may have signaled that restrictions have eased for the company.

STRS Ohio sold 60,000 Netflix shares to reduce its holdings to 206,679 shares of the streaming giant at the end of September. Netflix stock has risen 13% in the first nine months of the year, and so far in the fourth quarter it has gained 13.1%.

Netflix reported strong third quarter earnings. Its recent launch, the hit series Squid Game, is its most successful show to date. The show’s creator is apparently interested in making a second season, but one is not yet planned.

Bank of America stock has jumped 40% in the first nine months of the year and has gained 12.6% so far in the fourth quarter. Third quarter earnings were strong, helping to lift stocks to a multi-year summit. A recent bank poll showed some of the top fund managers appeared ready to buy more stocks.

STRS Ohio sold 584,409 Bank of America shares to reduce its investment to 3.3 million shares at the end of September. The repo sold 241,944 Intel shares to reduce its holdings to 1.4 million shares.

Intel stock has risen 6.9% in the first nine months of the year, and so far in the fourth quarter, shares have slipped 8%.

Investors wanted more clarity earlier this year, and disappointing data center earnings hurt stocks. Third quarter earnings were strong, but sales exceeded expectations. An observer noted that [w]We are seeing a significant decline in FCF and expect a long payback period. Nonetheless, Intel insiders including CEO Pat Gelsinger bought shares last week.

