Murphy USA profits explode





Murphy USA saw a sharp increase in fuel and merchandise sales in the third quarter despite supply chain issues and other issues, the company reported on Wednesday after the stock market closed. The El Dorado-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations posted net income of $ 104 million, or $ 3.98 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 31. 30. In the same quarter of last year, the company reported net income of $ 66.9 million, or $ 2.27 per share. Earnings per share exceeded the average estimate of $ 3.25 of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue jumped 62% from the third quarter of last year to $ 4.6 billion. Murphy USA shares fell $ 2.87, or 1.7%, to close Wednesday at $ 165.68 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $ 117.08 and $ 179.44 over the past year and peaked at midday on Monday. “Despite persistent supply chain constraints and operational hurdles, Murphy USA’s exceptional performance in the third quarter demonstrates our ability to compete and win in a challenging environment,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO . Murphy USA increased both fuel volumes and margins from the previous year, Clyde said. The company has also made targeted investments in its workforce to support its employees and maintain a high level of customer service, he said. “Our outlook for the business remains strong and we expect to generate strong available cash that will enable continued organic growth and distributions to shareholders, including share buybacks,” said Clyde. The company increased its quarterly cash dividend from 25 cents per share to 29 cents, Clyde said. In addition, he repurchased approximately 200,000 shares at an average price of $ 153.95. The higher margin along with the volume helped boost total retail fuel sales by 40.9%. Total merchandise sales increased 58.6% to $ 187.3 million. Murphy USA opened four Murphy Express stores and three QuickCheck stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 1,669. Nineteen new stores and 12 raze-and-rebuilds are currently underway, the company said. Most Murphy USA stores are located near a Walmart Inc supermarket. The company said earlier this month that it had added two new members to the board – David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner. Murphy USA executives held a conference call Thursday to discuss third quarter results. The call was also accessible via a webcast on ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The results and other investor-related documents will be available on the same website. The webcast is available for replay and a transcript was due to be posted shortly after the call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eldoradonews.com/news/2021/oct/31/murphy-usas-earnings-surging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos