Business
Here are 5 views from leading market experts on inflation as prices continue to rise
- Inflation is high and five market experts have looked at the price direction from here.
- Paul Tudor Jones, Carl Icahn, Jeff Gundlach, Stanley Druckenmiller, Alan Greenspan.
- Inflation is “the biggest threat” to society, Jones previously said.
What do a full tank of gas, a week of groceries, your new home, a used car and back-to-school outfit have in common?
They all got more expensive this year.
Consumers have faced the highest prices for about a decade, and this is likely to persist at least until the middle of next year. Many of the best market experts have started to sound the alarm bells on the trend.
Here’s what five of them have to say as inflation continues to rise.
Paul Tudor Jones
For billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones, inflation is the number one problem of society.
“This is probably the biggest threat to, certainly, the financial markets, and I think of society in general.” Jones told CNBC in an October 20 interview.
Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, said it was clear inflationary pressures are not “transient,” as the economy has overheated in part thanks to unprecedented levels of stimulus. fiscal and monetary.
He said stocks, not fixed income assets like bonds, are much better investments in the “inflationary world”.
Carl Icahn
Meanwhile, legendary billionaire investor Carl Icahn suggests investors try bitcoin if they are looking to hedge against inflation. “If inflation becomes rampant, I guess it has value,” he said warily of the cryptocurrency.
Icahn said inflation is setting in – the wrong way.
“The market is definitely going to hit the wall. I really think there will be a crisis in the way we are going, the way we are printing money, the way we are going towards inflation,” a- he said in an October CNBC. maintenance.
Jeff Gundlach
For Jeff Gundlach inflation comes down to two factors: wages and rents.
The billionaire “king of bonds” and CEO of investment firm DoubleLine told CNBC in an Oct. 22 interview that these two factors “are waiting behind the scenes to keep things on the rise.” He said wages for low-paying jobs have reached “high” levels, and that soon this trend is likely to increase the wages of supervisors as well. As for the cost of housing, Gundlach said over the past six months, the median rent has increased by more than 10%.
“We are going to have high and persistent inflation thanks to the housing component,” he said, adding that inflation is expected to stay above 4% at least until 2022.
Stanley printmiller
Druckenmiller, on the other hand, believes inflation will exceed 4% for at least the next four years, and the Federal Reserve will be slow to raise interest rates to counter it, Bloomberg reported.
Just over a year ago, billionaire investor and founder of Duquesne Family Office said inflation could reach as high as 10% with markets in a “rampaging fad.” The party, he told CNBC at the time, would eventually end with a “hangover.”
Alan greenspan
Greenspan, the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, said “unprecedented amounts of government spending” and “soaring federal debt” could lead to higher inflation for a longer period.
In addition, Greenspan, who is now a Senior Economic Advisor at Advisors Capital Management, triggered alarms on demand-side inflation, where “too many dollars drive out too few goods and services,” and supply-side inflation, where energy, transportation and commodity shortages are prevalent.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/inflation-outlook-carl-icahn-paul-tudor-jones-jeff-gundlach-stanley-druckenmiller-2021-10
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]