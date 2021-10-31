Here are 5 views from leading market experts on inflation as prices continue to rise

Malte Mueller / Getty Images Malte Mueller / Getty Images

Inflation is high and five market experts have looked at the price direction from here.

Paul Tudor Jones, Carl Icahn, Jeff Gundlach, Stanley Druckenmiller, Alan Greenspan.

Inflation is “the biggest threat” to society, Jones previously said.

What do a full tank of gas, a week of groceries, your new home, a used car and back-to-school outfit have in common?

They all got more expensive this year.

Consumers have faced the highest prices for about a decade, and this is likely to persist at least until the middle of next year. Many of the best market experts have started to sound the alarm bells on the trend.

Here’s what five of them have to say as inflation continues to rise.

Paul Tudor Jones

For billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones, inflation is the number one problem of society.

“This is probably the biggest threat to, certainly, the financial markets, and I think of society in general.” Jones told CNBC in an October 20 interview.

Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, said it was clear inflationary pressures are not “transient,” as the economy has overheated in part thanks to unprecedented levels of stimulus. fiscal and monetary.

He said stocks, not fixed income assets like bonds, are much better investments in the “inflationary world”.

Carl Icahn

Meanwhile, legendary billionaire investor Carl Icahn suggests investors try bitcoin if they are looking to hedge against inflation. “If inflation becomes rampant, I guess it has value,” he said warily of the cryptocurrency.

Icahn said inflation is setting in – the wrong way.

“The market is definitely going to hit the wall. I really think there will be a crisis in the way we are going, the way we are printing money, the way we are going towards inflation,” a- he said in an October CNBC. maintenance.

Jeff Gundlach

For Jeff Gundlach inflation comes down to two factors: wages and rents.

The billionaire “king of bonds” and CEO of investment firm DoubleLine told CNBC in an Oct. 22 interview that these two factors “are waiting behind the scenes to keep things on the rise.” He said wages for low-paying jobs have reached “high” levels, and that soon this trend is likely to increase the wages of supervisors as well. As for the cost of housing, Gundlach said over the past six months, the median rent has increased by more than 10%.

“We are going to have high and persistent inflation thanks to the housing component,” he said, adding that inflation is expected to stay above 4% at least until 2022.

Stanley printmiller

Druckenmiller, on the other hand, believes inflation will exceed 4% for at least the next four years, and the Federal Reserve will be slow to raise interest rates to counter it, Bloomberg reported.

Just over a year ago, billionaire investor and founder of Duquesne Family Office said inflation could reach as high as 10% with markets in a “rampaging fad.” The party, he told CNBC at the time, would eventually end with a “hangover.”

Alan greenspan

Greenspan, the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, said “unprecedented amounts of government spending” and “soaring federal debt” could lead to higher inflation for a longer period.

In addition, Greenspan, who is now a Senior Economic Advisor at Advisors Capital Management, triggered alarms on demand-side inflation, where “too many dollars drive out too few goods and services,” and supply-side inflation, where energy, transportation and commodity shortages are prevalent.