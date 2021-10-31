1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when markets open: Microsoft, Clorox

Wall Street stocks finished higher on Friday, with the benchmark closing at a new high amid optimism about the ongoing corporate earnings season.

The coming week should be busy with another batch of notable earnings reports slated for release from companies like Roku (NASDAQ :), Square (NYSE :), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ :), Uber (NYSE 🙂 , Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 and Moderna (NASDAQ :).

In addition to earnings, there is also key Federal Reserve monetary policy this week, as well as important economic data, including the latest US.

Regardless of the direction the market takes, below we highlight one security that is likely to be in demand and one that could experience further downside.

Remember though, our timeline is onlyfor the coming week.

Stocks to buy: Microsoft

Microsoft, which dethroned Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 last week, will be the center of attention in the coming days as it hosts its second annual Ignite digital event. The three-day conference kicks off on Tuesday, November 2 and will be webcast live on Microsoft’s (NASDAQ 🙂 website starting at 11:00 a.m. ET, when CEO Satya Nadella is due to deliver his highly anticipated speech.

According to Microsoft, Nadella will speak about emerging technology trends and innovations in the Microsoft cloud that will transform every business and industry in the future, as the economy undergoes a radical change of digitization.

In addition to Nadella, other members of Microsoft’s management team are expected to reveal new details about new products and features from the tech giants, with a focus on the Windows 11 operating system. online event will also include sessions on Microsoft Azure, Teams and several other Microsoft services.

MSFT stock closed at a new all-time high of $ 331.62 on Friday. With a market capitalization of $ 2.49 trillion, Microsoft is currently the most valuable company listed on the US Stock Exchange.

The Redmond, Wash.-Based tech titan has seen its stock gain about 49% year-to-date, benefiting from strong demand for its cloud-based offerings. Investor sentiment strengthened further last week, when Microsoft reported sky-rocketing earnings and booming growth. for its first fiscal quarter, thanks once again to strong demand for its cloud computing services.

Profits jumped nearly 25% from the period last year to $ 2.27 per share, while revenues climbed 22% to a record $ 45.3 billion to record its fastest growing sales since 2018.

Disposable stock: Clorox

Clorox (NYSE 🙂 shares are expected to experience a volatile week as investors brace for disappointing financial results from one of the Americas’ best-known household products makers.

Consensus expectations call for the consumer products giant, which was one of the big winners in the 2020 pandemic, to post earnings per share of $ 1.03 when it releases first quarter figures after the close of the market. US market on Monday, November 1, falling about 68% from EPS of $ 3.22 in the prior year period.

Revenues, meanwhile, are expected to fall about 11.5% year-over-year to $ 1.70 billion as fears surrounding the COVID health crisis reduced demand for essentials. pandemic era, such as hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and other sanitizers.

Clorox bleach and disinfectant wipes represent approximately 25% of its sales. Perhaps more importantly, the Cloroxs Cleaning segment, which includes these products along with other brands such as Pine-Sol and Green Works, generates 53% of Clorox’s overall revenue.

Beyond the highs and lows, Clorox’s update on its outlook for the rest of the year and beyond will be the focus of attention as it addresses the negative impact of rising costs of commodity and supply chain issues that can hurt margins.

When the company released its fiscal year on August 3, it warned that commodity inflation and rising manufacturing and logistics costs, especially in transportation, will weigh on its full-year performance.

Investors sold the shares in response, pushing the shares down nearly 10%.

CLX stock, which fell to its lowest level since February 2020 at $ 156.23 on October 19, closed the Friday session at $ 163.01. At current levels, the Oakland, California-based company has a market capitalization of around $ 20 billion.

Clorox has seen its shares fall steadily to new lows over the past few weeks, even as the broader market rebounds from its recent bout of volatility to new highs. % gain over the same period.