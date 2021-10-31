Fed decision, macro data and earnings to play major role in market moves this week: analysts





The Fed’s decision on interest rates, announcements of national macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings will be the main drivers of sentiment for the stock market during a shortened holiday week, analysts said. Investors will also be guided by monthly auto sales figures to be announced on Monday. The equity markets will remain closed Thursday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Friday for Diwali Balipratipada. “Due to the Diwali holiday, the markets will have a truncated three-day trading session this week. “The key events to watch this week will be India’s PMI data for October and the US Fed meeting which will give some direction to the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, manager (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Selling by foreign funds, weak global markets and mixed earnings weighed on market sentiment last week. “It’s going to be a truncated week because of Diwali where the market is heading this festival season with a profit-booking vibe. “The week will begin with auto sales figures for October where expectations are low, while the market will also assess consumer sentiment on Dhanteras and Diwali,” said Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart. Big gains are expected this week, including names like HDFC, IRCTC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and SBI, he added. Also read: five IPOs to hit the market in November; seek to raise more than Rs 27,000 crore Yesha Shah, Head (Equity Research) at Samco Securities, said: “While the coming trading week is shorter than usual, it can definitely be hectic. The flow of information and market sentiment could be largely dominated by the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. “ Shah added that Indian automakers will release their monthly sales figures. “Despite the advent of the holiday season, semiconductor shortages, rising freight and commodity prices could continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales,” Shah added. Last week, the 30-stock BSE benchmark fell 1,514.69 points, or 2.49%. “Markets are expected to remain bearish in the near term due to profit taking in various sectors and weak global signals. The second quarter earnings season is underway, with the market receiving mixed responses from companies reporting their earnings. Along with corporate earnings, the market has to contend with macro numbers, ”said Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99. Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said India’s manufacturing and services PMI data, which will be released this week, will be a key indicator in determining October’s economic progress. “Moreover, the decisions of the Fed at its meeting this week will be a major factor that will boost global equities in the coming days,” he added. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

