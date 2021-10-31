Buy ProShares Ultra QQQ and Agilent Technologies





Photographer: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg

Next strong month-end S&P 500 run through November 6e. It increased more than 69% of the time, the fourth best in twelve months. In addition, the market was strong in October. These good months were followed by a good first week in November. While the NASDAQ was positive in October, it rose 85% of the time in the first week of November. To select certain stocks for short-term trading, the following strategy is used. The top performing stocks for the coming week with at least 20 years of price data are calculated and presented below. Stocks are ranked according to the percentage of periods in which stocks have risen. This week has been a strong one for the NASDAQ. The index (NDAQ) is the first, having increased 88.89% of the time this week. The yield was 2.23% and the expected yield (the product of the first two digits) is 1.98%. The index has been trading for 18 years. Best performing S&P 500 stocks as of October 31 st to November 6 e These are the top ten actions in November.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> From this list, actions are selected for their relative strength and by dynamic cycles. The latter term refers to the most active cycles that are currently generating profits. The NASDAQ can be bought by buying exchange traded funds (ETFs). The PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) moves with the index. For more aggressive investors, the ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) is a leveraged ETF that moves twice as much as the index. I select the QLD to buy for this week. The weekly cycle points upward throughout the week. In addition, the monthly cycle runs until December. New highs are likely. Graph 1 New highs are likely.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Graph 2 This cycle supports the seasonal cycle for the coming week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Agilent is up almost 86% of the time in the coming week. Relative strength has been increasing since 2018. The daily cycle is increasing, as is the monthly cycle shown below. It goes up at the end of the year. The stock price is expected to climb to $ 165 next week. The $ 180 level is expected to be broken by the end of December. In November, this title increased 85% of the time over 21 years. Graph 3 The stock is expected to climb to $ 165 this week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Graph 4 That precise monthly cycle is bottoming out now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC



