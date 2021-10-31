It’s time to pay attention to ETFs

In these times, there is an investment idea that regularly attracts attention. It is a passive investment, where you invest in an index such as the Sensex or the Nifty 50 to earn the same return as the index. Within passive investing, exchange traded funds or ETFs earn so smartly that it is perfectly possible to build a good diversified portfolio with only ETFs.

But ETFs can be tricky investments if you don’t know how they’re constructed or what factors to watch out for. So let’s dig.

Wide variety

Why is it important to know about ETFs in the first place? On the one hand, active mutual funds – that is, those that aim to beat the market – find it increasingly difficult to maintain higher returns, and many have fallen behind benchmarks. Investing in indices reduces the impact of fund underperformance on returns and eliminates the need to keep a performance rating to eliminate bad funds and reinvest in good ones. Second, the ETF space is changing. ETFs are now built on indices with strategies, sector opportunities and behavior distinct from regular Nifty 50 or Sensex or even traditional MFs.

Private banks with low volatility, alpha, value-based, quality-based, target maturity debt indices are some examples of differentiated strategies. The new ETFs slated for introduction include indices built on growth sectors, electric vehicles, automobiles, manufacturing and new-age digital, to name a few. A well-balanced portfolio needs a mix of strategies and styles to seize different opportunities, to manage both containment downs and participation in rallies. Differentiated Indices are great additions to your portfolio because they offer a return outlook that can complement your core mutual fund portfolio.

Third, some of these indices do not have an MF index variant. In many cases, even where there are index funds, they invest in the ETF itself and not directly in the index. This introduces an additional layer of expense for you; avoidable if you own the ETF itself. There are already more than 90 ETFs, covering a range of equity and debt indices, as well as global indices. Silver ETFs are on the way too!

What are they

ETFs are introduced by asset management companies (SGAs). They choose the index to follow and unveil a new fund offering (NFO) for the ETF. The amount collected in the offer is invested in the components of the index (or the commodity) in the correct weights. The AMC divides the ETF into units. Investors in the initial launch of the ETF will receive units. So far in history, this is what an MF index does as well.

From there, ETFs differ. The units are listed on a stock exchange, and the subsequent investment or sale in these units only takes place on the stock exchange. In other words, after an introduction to ETFs, you buy or sell ETFs like you would buy or sell a stock. You would need a demat account to invest in ETFs. Trading activity in these funds does not change the size of their assets.

Market price

This brings up the second aspect of market price. You know the net asset value (NAV) of an FCP, i.e. the size of the asset divided by the number of fund units. An ETF also has a net asset value because it is always a common investment broken down into units.

But the NAV is not the price at which you invest in an ETF, remember that you are buying or selling units on the stock exchange only and not from the AMC itself. So you will pay the market determined price when you invest in the ETF. The main factor that influences this price is the movement of the underlying index. In an ideal world, the market price will exactly follow the index (minus expenses, of course) and the NAV of the underlying ETF. But unfortunately, this is not the reality. An ETF market price is further influenced by the demand for and supply of ETF shares.

To explain, if an ETF sees more buyers on the exchange and not enough sellers, its price increases and vice versa. This can make the market price out of sync with the movement of the underlying index and the NAV where the ETF will return much higher than the index or lower.

AMCs that manage their ETFs well will ensure that these supply-induced fluctuations are addressed by creating more units (by inviting large investors to invest directly in the ETF and increase its size and units) or by managing market activity to ensure that price outliers are corrected.

A key point to check in an ETF is how well it tracks the index it is built upon i.e. how much ETF returns deviate from index returns, which the this is called the tracking error. Reduce the error, the better the ETF.

A large spread between the ETF’s NAV and its market price is a red flag and an indicator of potentially higher tracking error. Of course, 100% accuracy is not possible due to ETF costs. An ETF expense ratio can therefore make all the difference.

Keep an eye open

The next factor is the volume of trade. Healthy volumes of at least a few crore rupees or several lakhs are good. This means that it is easy for you to invest or sell any amount, and without this activity having an impact on the market price. Tracking errors also tend to be lower if the volumes are healthy, although this is not a rule.

In short, ETFs are starting to offer new opportunities that can be good diversifiers in your portfolio. Keep the note of this investment option!

(The author is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in)