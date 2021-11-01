Business
The success of the Ellevill scholarship for the Andens family
Real estate investor Tor Andens and his family have been listed on the stock exchange in recent years. Torghatten’s sales last year amounted to over one billion crowns.
The Andens Brum family initially settled in real estate, but in recent years it has been stock market investments that have sunk billions into the coffers.
Last year was the most profitable on record for family-owned investment firms Kvantia and Norda, which invested specifically in technology and healthcare.
The combined profit of the two companies reached NOK 685 million in 2020, largely thanks to investments in several of the largest price meters over the past year, such as Vaccibody, Kahoot and Ocean Sun.
Despite the fact that many growth model stocks in the portfolio have depreciated so far this year, companies controlled by Andens Kvantia, Norda and Obligasjon 2 still have a total value of NOK 2.4 billion on the stock market. Norwegian, according to For an E24. Notice on Arena Shareholder Service.
“We don’t have any comments on the accounts,” Kvantia manager Frode Westvold told E24.
Cashet in Torghatten
More than half of the money is invested in biotech company Vaccibody, which has doubled in value in recent years.
In addition, the family has significant stakes in real estate in Oslo and Byrom, as well as listed and unlisted Swedish health, Camurus and Bioarctic stocks.
Kapital magazine recently ranked Kvantia chairman Tor Andens the 72nd richest in the country with a fortune of $ 4.75 billion, after his value increased nearly 70% from the year former.
The 2021 accounts will likely be settled with even stronger numbers. Just before New Year’s Eve, Kvantia subsidiary Christiania Skibs sold her slightly over 12% stake in transport group Torghatten for over NOK 1 billion, as part of the 8 , 6 billion NOK EQT.
– We accepted this offer, an offer that I consider very good. At the same time, it is sad that this is now over. Tor Andens told E24 in December that we have been sitting in Torghatten for about 10 years.
It appears that the transaction was not registered until the end of the year, as Torghatten’s shares were still included in Kvantia’s accounts for 2020, with a book value of 177.8 million.
Thus, an accounting gain of more than NOK 800 million should appear in the annual report for 2021.
391 million dividends
While Kvantia is a limited liability company controlled by Tor Andens and his family, Norda is a public limited company whose shares are traded on the gray market.
Norda, a holdover from the previously listed Nordiag Health Company, holds stakes in Vacsibody, Nordic Nanovector, Gentian, Bergenbio and Arctezims, among others.
Besides the Andens family, the main employees of the Andens group are Frode Westvold and Christian byholm as well as the owner in Norda. A total of 391 million shares were distributed as ordinary and extraordinary dividends following last year’s results.
Civil engineer Westfold holds a doctorate. in physics, while economist Obiholm has training at Norsk Hydro and Acker as well as experience as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.
In April, the equities team was further strengthened with eminent fund manager Frederic Thoreisen, who announced his departure from Storebrand.
