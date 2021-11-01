The success of the Ellevill scholarship for the Andens family

Real estate investor Tor Andens and his family have been listed on the stock exchange in recent years. Torghatten’s sales last year amounted to over one billion crowns.

CASHET INN: The Andens family received over $ 1 billion in an account after being sold by transport group Torghatten at the end of last year. Show more

Posted: Less than 2 hours ago

The Andens Brum family initially settled in real estate, but in recent years it has been stock market investments that have sunk billions into the coffers.

Last year was the most profitable on record for family-owned investment firms Kvantia and Norda, which invested specifically in technology and healthcare.

The combined profit of the two companies reached NOK 685 million in 2020, largely thanks to investments in several of the largest price meters over the past year, such as Vaccibody, Kahoot and Ocean Sun.

Among the richest in the country: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kvantia Tor Andens. Show more

Despite the fact that many growth model stocks in the portfolio have depreciated so far this year, companies controlled by Andens Kvantia, Norda and Obligasjon 2 still have a total value of NOK 2.4 billion on the stock market. Norwegian, according to For an E24. Notice on Arena Shareholder Service.

“We don’t have any comments on the accounts,” Kvantia manager Frode Westvold told E24.

Second group (Quantity) Family-owned real estate and securities investment company.

The foundation of the company was laid by Erling Rye Andens in 1939, who established his own plumbing company in Oslo.

He started out in real estate in the early 1970s, then with his three sons Jill, Mads and Tur. The latter is currently the President and one of the largest owners of the Andens Group, which changed its name to Kvantia a few years ago. Show more

Cashet in Torghatten

More than half of the money is invested in biotech company Vaccibody, which has doubled in value in recent years.

In addition, the family has significant stakes in real estate in Oslo and Byrom, as well as listed and unlisted Swedish health, Camurus and Bioarctic stocks.

Kapital magazine recently ranked Kvantia chairman Tor Andens the 72nd richest in the country with a fortune of $ 4.75 billion, after his value increased nearly 70% from the year former.

Pilotage of the ship: Chief Kvantia Frode Westfold. Show more

The 2021 accounts will likely be settled with even stronger numbers. Just before New Year’s Eve, Kvantia subsidiary Christiania Skibs sold her slightly over 12% stake in transport group Torghatten for over NOK 1 billion, as part of the 8 , 6 billion NOK EQT.

– We accepted this offer, an offer that I consider very good. At the same time, it is sad that this is now over. Tor Andens told E24 in December that we have been sitting in Torghatten for about 10 years.

It appears that the transaction was not registered until the end of the year, as Torghatten’s shares were still included in Kvantia’s accounts for 2020, with a book value of 177.8 million.

Thus, an accounting gain of more than NOK 800 million should appear in the annual report for 2021.

391 million dividends

While Kvantia is a limited liability company controlled by Tor Andens and his family, Norda is a public limited company whose shares are traded on the gray market.

Norda, a holdover from the previously listed Nordiag Health Company, holds stakes in Vacsibody, Nordic Nanovector, Gentian, Bergenbio and Arctezims, among others.

Stock picker: Former chief analyst Christian Ophiholm at Kvantia. Show more

Besides the Andens family, the main employees of the Andens group are Frode Westvold and Christian byholm as well as the owner in Norda. A total of 391 million shares were distributed as ordinary and extraordinary dividends following last year’s results.

Civil engineer Westfold holds a doctorate. in physics, while economist Obiholm has training at Norsk Hydro and Acker as well as experience as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

In April, the equities team was further strengthened with eminent fund manager Frederic Thoreisen, who announced his departure from Storebrand.