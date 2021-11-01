FTSE Russell plans to revamp Chinese index after Hong Kong rival launched

FTSE Russell is considering major changes to the index underpinning a widely used Chinese futures contract in Singapore, including potentially doubling the benchmark’s constituents, after the Hong Kong stock exchange broke the monopoly of his rival on the very popular trade.

Arne Staal, managing director of FTSE Russell, said the company may change its FTSE China A50 index – an essential tool for international traders looking to hedge their exposure to Chinese equities – in response to investor comments.

The volumes traded on futures contracts on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) index increased 20% year-on-year to 9.3 million contracts, according to FTSE Russell and SGX.

Recent disruptions to the Chinese economy due to coal shortages and a shortage of liquidity for real estate developers have exacerbated volatility in Chinese stocks, underscoring the growing need for hedging tools among global investors who have paid dozens of dollars. billion dollars in the country’s stock markets this year.

The FTSE Russell Index provides coverage of the 50 largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, including Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable alcohol group, and Ping An Insurance, China’s largest private insurer.

Staal said the investor consultation recently ended and the changes being considered included widening the index, potentially expanding it to 100 companies.

Investors were also asked if they were comfortable with the index’s market cap approach to weighting stocks, and which channels they preferred to use to access companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

“Markets change, economies change and indices need to be updated to reflect the transparency of the investment opportunity that investors are looking for today,” Staal said, adding that he wanted the index to stay. “as relevant as possible”.

The potential changes to the index, which serves as the basis for SGX’s popular futures contract, come after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange broke the Singapore Stock Exchange’s monopoly by launching its own product for mainland China stocks in the month. latest.

HKEX also snatched a key derivatives licensing deal held by SGX for more than two decades in May of last year, allowing it to offer futures and options based on 37 of the provider’s stock indexes. MSCI indices, mainly in Asia.

Staal said the makeup of the MSCI China A50 Connect Index, on which the Hong Kong exchange-traded futures contracts were based, offered “a very different exposure to ours.”

Boon-Chye Loh, managing director of SGX, added that the FTSE China A50 futures contracts were a “hyper liquid” contract that would remain vital for international investors as the Chinese market continued to open up.

SGX and FTSE Russell had secured more than 90% of SGX’s index futures trading volumes from the migration to HKEX with the new MSCI products, they said.

Despite this, SGX’s derivatives business was hit last year. Derivatives income from its equity business declined 20% to S $ 288.4 million (US $ 213 million) in the 12 months ending end-June.

SGX’s share price has plunged nearly 20% since its August results, when it revealed that net profit had fallen 7% to S $ 447 million. The shares are up about 7 percent this year, while the HKEX share price has risen 12 percent over the same period.

Michael Wu, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said the adjustments to the FTSE index “would help better alignment and overall thinking about the Chinese economy.”

“There are concerns about the substitution or replacement of SGX[by HKEX]. . . but they have an ecosystem effect, ”he added, referring to the high liquidity of the Chinese A50 futures market and strong demand from existing investors. “SGX has been very innovative in derivative products in general. “

Others were less optimistic about the outlook for the Singapore stock market. Citi analysts said they expected a limited increase in HKEX earnings from the new short-term futures, as trading volumes would take time to match those of the SGX contract. But they added that in the longer term, HKEX seems better positioned than SGX in [Chinese onshore equity] derivatives “.