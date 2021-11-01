Business
2 growth stocks that could offer 1000% returns
Thanks to the innovation revolutions underway in the technology and healthcare sectors, shareholders have enjoyed a historic return on capital over the past decade. For example, the specialist in drugs for disorders of the central nervous system Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the pioneer of the electric car You’re hereall delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their lows.
What actions could the next Axsome, Exelixis or Tesla be from a growth perspective? The cancer / rare disease specialist Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) and the diabetes-focused medical device company Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) could both prepare for a monstrous race higher soon. In fact, these two low-priced healthcare stocks have a decent chance of generating returns of over 1000% for their shareholders over the next two to three years.
Here’s a quick look at the potential risks and rewards associated with each of these promising growth vehicles.
Mereo BioPharma: A bet on the future of immunotherapy
London-based biopharmaceutical Mereo hasn’t really set the world on fire since its U.S. Depository Shares (ADS) debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange. True to this theme, biotech ADSs have lost around 65% of their value since April 2019. This steady downtrend, however, shouldn’t scare off aggressive investors. After all, the fall in Mereo’s stock price has more to do with Mr. Market’s well-known impatience with clinical-stage biotechnology than the underlying value proposition of the company.
What’s the scoop? Mereo is a small cap company with six assets in development for cancer and rare diseases. However, the only drug candidate that could arguably cause the company’s stock to skyrocket is the anti-TIGIT therapy known as etigilimab. Several large pharmaceutical companies, such as BeiGene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and rock, have anti-TIGIT therapies in development because of their potential to increase the effectiveness and durability of cancer immunotherapy treatments in general. Mereo’s etigilimab is currently in a Phase 1/2 combination study to assess its usefulness in combination therapy with Bristol’s mega-rockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo for a variety of drugs. solid tumors.
As it stands, Mereo’s anti-TIGIT candidate is expected to deliver first-rate data from this basket trial in approximately 18 months. During this long interval, however, the drugmaker is expected to provide several updates on the progress of etigilimab, which could prove to be a series of major catalysts for its course of action in the months to come. Another good news is that Mereo’s treasury trail would extend to 2024. This is key, because it means biotech shouldn’t have to repeatedly tap the public markets for capital over the course of time. the next year and a half.
What is the downside risk? Mereo’s management team has openly expressed its desire to partner with larger biopharmaceutical companies. Etigilimab, for its part, could trigger either a license deal at a steep price or a full buyout over the next two years. So a lot of things rely on this one drug. Unfortunately, early-stage cancer therapies most often fail in the clinic. Since failure in this case would weigh heavily on the biotech share price, potential investors might want to keep any initial position in a small portion.
Senseonic: A rising tide lifts all boats
Senseonics’ stock is worth the detour for ultra-aggressive investors because of its franchise of implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices known as Eversense. The point is, the CGM market has grown by more than 10% per year over the past five years, according to a report by Grand View Research. In addition, this space is expected to grow by at least 10% per year over the next five years. This is certainly a favorable trend for a small cap CGM player like Senseonics.
So far, Senseonics has captured only a small portion of this multi-billion dollar medical device market with its Eversense franchise. But the company hopes to significantly improve its competitive positioning with possible regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 180-day version of the Eversense CGM system. The medical device company submitted a regulatory request to the FDA for this proposed product over a year ago. So a decision could come any day now.
Why is this FDA approval important? Senseonics’ internal projections see the company’s revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 70% over the next five years due to this key regulatory nod. In summary, the current 90-day Eversense CGM system is not particularly competitive in the United States compared to the market-leading devices of DexCom and Abbott Laboratories, respectively. But this more durable version of the device could cause sales to skyrocket in the years to come.
What is the risk? Senseonics competes in a crowded space against a number of well-capitalized medical device giants. So there’s a chance that this long-awaited FDA approval won’t trigger a parabolic surge in sales. This is not a blow to Senseonics’ CGM system, but rather the harsh reality of competing with healthcare companies with vastly superior resources. Investors should not ignore this potential risk factor.
All in all, Senseonics could be on the verge of a breakthrough regulatory event that could prove to be a key inflection point for the company’s CGM franchise. If this is true, this medical device company’s stock should turn out to be a good deal at these levels.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
