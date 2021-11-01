FTSE Russell plans to revamp Chinese index after Hong Kong rival launched

FTSE Russell announced a widely used Chinese futures contract in Singapore, including the possibility of doubling benchmark components after the Hong Kong stock exchange broke competitors’ monopoly on a very popular transaction. We are looking at a major change in the support index.

Arne Staal, CEO of FTSE Russell, may refine the FTSE China A50 Index, an important tool for international traders looking to hedge their exposure to Chinese equities, in response to investor comments. I said there is.

According to FTSE Russell and SGX, the volume of futures trading on the A50 index on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) increased 20% year-on-year to 9.3 million contracts.

Recent turmoil in the Chinese economy due to coal shortages and the liquidity crunch among real estate developers has exacerbated volatility in Chinese stocks, underscoring the growing need for hedging tools among global investors. to augment. Tens of billions of dollars This year we entered the national stock market.

The FTSE Russell Index covers 50 leading companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, including Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable alcohol group, and Ping An Insurance, China’s largest private insurance company. ..

Mr Starr said talks with investors recently ended and the changes being considered include expanding the index by potentially expanding it to 100 companies.

Investors were also asked if they were happy with the market capitalization-based approach to equity weighting and what channels they would prefer to use to access companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. ..

“Markets change, economies change and the index needs to be updated to reflect the transparency of the investment opportunities that investors are looking for today,” Stahl said. He added that he wanted to stay “with”.

The potential change in the index underlying SGX’s popular futures contract came after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange broke the exchange’s monopoly last month by launching its own product for equities in mainland China. to augment.

HKEX also dispossessed SGX of its major derivatives license agreements held by SGX for more than 20 years in May of last year, allowing it to offer futures and options based on the stock indexes of 37 vendors. ‘MSCI indices, mainly in Asia. low.

Mr Stahl said that the makeup of the MSCI China A50 Connect Index, which was the basis of the Hong Kong-listed futures contract, offers “a very different exposure to ours.”

SGX CEO Boon-Chye Loh added that FTSE China A50 futures are “hyper liquid” contracts and remain important to international investors as the Chinese market remains open. ..

They say SGX and FTSE Russell have secured over 90% of SGX’s index futures trading volume since switching to HKEX with the new MSCI products.

Yet SGX’s derivatives business has been hit hard over the past year. Derivatives revenue in the equity industry fell 20% to S $ 288.4 million (US $ 213 million) in the 12 months ended June.

SGX’s share price fell nearly 20% from August’s results, when it was revealed that net profit fell 7% to S $ 447 million. This year’s share price has risen by around 7%, while the HKEX share price has risen 12% over the same period.

“Adjusting the FTSE index will help to better adjust and reflect the Chinese economy,” said Michael Wu, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

“I am concerned about replacing or replacing SGX.[by HKEX].. .. .. But they have an ecosystem effect, ”he added, noting the deep liquidity of the Chinese A50 futures market and the strong demand from existing investors. “SGX is generally very innovative when it comes to derivatives. “

Others were not very optimistic about the outlook for the Singapore Stock Exchange. Citi analysts said they expected a limited increase in HKEX revenue from new short-term futures contracts, as it takes time for trading volumes to match trading volumes on SGX contracts. But they added, “In the long run, the HKEX seems to be in a better position than the SGX. ” [Chinese onshore equity] Derivatives “.