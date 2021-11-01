Investors earn 144.04 billion naira as stock market rises





Nigerian Exchnage Limited’s stock market gained N144.04 billion last week as the All-Share index nears its highest year-to-date. The NGX All-Share index appreciated 0.66% to end the week at 42,038.60 basis points against 41,763.26 bps the previous week. The market capitalization of the shares increased from 21.79 billion naira to 21.94 billion naira. All other indices finished higher, except the NGX CG and NGX Meri Value indices, which depreciated by 0.04% and 2.20% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth indices closed at flat. Total turnover of three billion shares worth 34.55 billion naira in 25,932 deals was traded last week by investors on the NGX floor, up from a total of 1.57 billion N18.38 billion worth of shares that traded hands in 21,621 deals in the previous week. . The financial services industry, measured by volume, dominated the activity chart with 1.6 billion shares valued at N15.61 billion traded in 14,065 deals, contributing 53.33% and 45% respectively. , 18% to the volume and value of the total turnover of the shares. The oil and gas industry followed with 845.7 million shares worth 11.73 billion naira in 1,706 deals. Third place was occupied by the conglomerate industry, with a turnover of 220.12 million shares worth 335.24 million naira in 1,238 deals. Trading in the top three stocks, namely Eterna Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, represented 1.731 billion shares worth 19.68 billion naira in 4,207 deals, contributing to 57.66 % and 56.97% to total share turnover volume and value respectively. Forty-seven stocks appreciated during the week, above the 34 stocks the week before. Twenty-five stocks depreciated in price, lower than the 36 stocks the previous week, while 84 stocks remained unchanged, lower than the 86 stocks recorded the previous week. The main winners were University Press Plc, which rose 44.67 percent to N2.17; AIICO Insurance Plc with an increase of 31.91% to N1.24; and Guinness Nigeria Plc, which appreciated 23.05%. The main losers were Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (12.86%), FTN Cocoa Processors Plc (10.2%) and Transcorp Hotels Plc (9.88%). Meanwhile, NGX announced to trading licensees that the N10.5 billion N10.5 billion Series 1 Senior 13.25% Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds due 2041 under the Lagos Free Zone Company Funding SPV Plcs N50bn bond issuance program were listed on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

