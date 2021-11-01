REIT becomes net sellers in October, withdraws more than Rs 25K cr from stocks





With the stock markets in the process of correcting, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) are on the exit mode. REITs withdrew 13,550 crore rupees in October, including investments in the initial public offering (IPO) market. With that, net REIT investments in calendar year 2021 fell to Rs 50,723 crore, according to NSDL data.

However, REITs withdrew Rs 25,572 crore from the stock markets (excluding other avenues of investment like IPOs) in October alone, according to stock exchange data. National Institutional Investors (DII) invested Rs 4,471 crore during the month and mutual funds put Rs 1,509 crore on the stock market. The REIT’s pullout came at a time when stock markets, which were hitting new highs on a daily basis, experienced a correction last week. The Sensex lost 1,837 points, largely due to the sale of REITs in the last two days of the month. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said REITs became big sellers in Indian stock markets in October. With the addition of final numbers including the last two days of trading, this will be the REIT’s biggest selling figure in 2021. The last eight days of trading have seen strong sales from the FIIs. Foreign brokerage houses like Merrill Lynch, UBS and Nomura downgraded India’s rating due to excessive valuations. This may have prompted REITs to sell on a sustained basis. REITs sold software for Rs 5,406 crore during the first half of October. Vijayakumar said: This is a profit reservation since they are sitting on big profits. However, they have been buyers of banks and automobiles where valuation is comfortable. Analysts said three IPOs are expected to raise Rs 30,000 crore in the market in the coming days. These IPOs are likely to be heavily oversubscribed and as a result there will be a huge drain of money from the secondary market to the primary market. This is another factor leading REITs to sell. Due to the massive REIT sales, the markets have become markedly weak, Vijayakumar added. Over the next two weeks, three high-profile IPOs and a few smaller ones may attract large inflows of REITs and may keep the rupee under pressure. Falling oil prices add to the rupee’s appeal, said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Kotak Securities Ltd. The rupee spot closed 16 paise lower at 74.87 due to IPO flows and lower oil prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/fpi-turn-net-sellers-in-oct-pull-out-over-rs-25k-cr-from-stocks-7601058/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos