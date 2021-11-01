Business
Live stock market updates: buy returns to Street after 3 day drop; Sensex wins 400 points, Nifty nearly 17,800; SAIL jumps 9%, IRCTC 3%; all sectors on NSE rally
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
Infosys and HDFC are Sensex’s main contributors to opening deals
MARKET VIEW: Sale of FII, IPOs drag market in the short term
One major factor that could influence the market is the new IPOs that are hitting the market this week. Large oversubscriptions during attractive IPOs drain money on the secondary market. Thus, the sale of FII and IPOs appeared to be headwinds for the market in the short term. Investors can wait for market consolidation before making new investment decisions.
– Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Most active actions on NSE when trade opens
Price as of 01 Nov 2021 09:21
OPENING BELL: Sensex climbs 450 points, Nifty50 exceeds 17,800; SAIL jumps 9%, IRCTC 3%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 250 points, Nifty50 above 17,750
Q2 results today
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 25 points, or 0.14%, up to 17,775, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Technical view: support for Nifty50 at level 17,500
On Friday, Nifty50 saw selling pressure for the second consecutive session ending below the 17,700 level. The index candled bearish on the daily chart. Analysts said the index could reach a good support area from 17,600 to 17,500, whereas it had in the past seen a good move towards the 18,600 area. A recovery from now cannot be excluded, they said.
Dollar holds firm as Fed decision looms
The dollar traded near a two-and-a-half-week high against its major peers on Monday, as accelerating inflation in the United States strengthened the case for a previous interest rate hike of the Fed. It approached a one-and-a-half-week high against the yen after the Japanese currency weakened, as the ruling party’s strong election performance reduced political uncertainty. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 94.166, hovering near Friday’s high of 94.302.
Oil drops after China releases gasoline and diesel reserves
Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it had released reserves of gasoline and diesel to increase supply, while investors unwound their long positions ahead of an OPEC + meeting on November 4. after earning 6 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 83.20 a barrel, after rising 76 cents on Friday.
Hong Kong stocks open with losses
Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks began to decline on Monday after data showed Chinese factory activity contracted last month, indicating further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43%, or 108.89 points, to 25,268.35. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.48%, or 16.94 points, to 3,530.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s Second Stock Exchange fell 0.51%, or 12.13 points, at 2387.90.
Japan’s Nikkei grows more than 2% as Japanese prime minister holds power
Tokyo’s key Nikkei 225 index opened more than two percent higher on Monday as investors applauded general election results showing a victory for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 2.14% or 617.39 points to 29,510.08 at the start of trading, while the broader Topix index was up 1.50% or 30.11 points at 2,031.29.
Wall Street shares stabilized on Friday
Wall Street closed a choppy trading day on Friday with modest gains for stocks, pushing major indices to all-time highs. The S & P500 Index rose 0.2% after fluctuating between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each rose 0.3% on Friday. The two have also established historic highs.
The rupee inches 4 paise higher to end at 74.88 against the dollar
The rupee gained 4 pea to close at 74.88 (provisionally) against the US dollar on Friday despite volatility in domestic stocks, as IPO-related inflows and some pullback in crude oil prices supported the local unit. In the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.78 against the greenback and saw an intraday high of 74.74 and a low of 74.98 during the day. It ultimately finished at 74.88 to the dollar.
Sensex on Friday
The Sensex BSE benchmark fell for the third consecutive session on Friday to close at 59,306.93, down 677.77 points or 1.13%. In three days, the index of 30 stocks lost 2,043.33 points, or 3.33%. Following weak sentiment, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies eroded from Rs 6 15,583.53 crore in three days to settle at Rs 2,59 20,458.07 crore.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
