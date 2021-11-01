SGX Nifty up, last day for Nykaa IPO, PNB share under F&O ban, Nifty outlook; the key elements to watch today





A host of factors such as national macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings, oil prices, the movement of the rupee and other global indices will be the main drivers of sentiment for the equity market. BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to open in positive territory on Monday, as SGX Nifty trends suggest early in the session. In the previous session, Sensex fell 677.77 points or 1.13% to close at 59,306.93. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 185 points or 1.04% in the red at 17,671. A host of factors such as announcements of national macroeconomic data, quarterly earnings, oil prices, movement of the rupee and other global indices will be the main drivers of sentiment for the equity market in a shortened holiday week ahead. Due to the Diwali holiday, the markets will experience a truncated three-day trading session this week. SGX owl: Shrewd futures were trading 24 points or 0.14% at 17,774 on the Singapore Stock Exchange at the start of Monday’s session, suggesting an early spread for D-Street. Call, put the OI data: The maximum open appeal interest of maximum contracts was found at 18,500 strikes, followed by 18,000 strikes. The maximum open interest in sales contracts was observed at 17,000 strikes, followed by 17,500 strikes. Clever technical view: Nifty’s underlying trend from smaller to larger period appears to have reversed, an analyst said. “After hitting near the immediate 20-week EMA support around the 17560-17600 levels, there is a possibility of a minor rebound to the upside from lower levels by next week, which could be a upside sell opportunity The expected downside target for Nifty could be around 17,000 levels, which could be reached in the coming weeks, ”said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Stock under F&O ban: Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares are subject to the F&O ban for November 1, 2021. If the open interest of a share exceeds 95% of the MWPL (market-wide position limits) , all M&O contracts for this share enter a blackout period. FII, DII date: On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FII) unloaded shares worth Rs 5,142.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares with a net value of Rs 4,342.51 crore on the Indian stock market. Last day to subscribe to Nykaa IPO, Policybazaar IPO opens: Nykaa’s IPO was subscribed 4.82 times on Friday, day 2 of subscription. The IPO of Rs 5,352 crore received offers for 12.77 crore shares against 2.64 crore shares offered. On the other hand, Policybazaar’s IPO will be open for subscription today. Global watch: Asian stock markets traded mixed at the start of Monday’s session. Japanese stocks led the gains regionally, with the Nikkei 225 surging 2.17%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.15%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.37% while Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 gained 0.6%. In overnight trading on Wall Street on Friday, US stock indices ended in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.08 points, or 0.25%, to 35,819.56, the S&P 500 gained 8.96 points, or 0.19%, to 4,605.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.27 points, or 0.33%, to 15,498.39. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

